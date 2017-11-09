StyleCaster
9 Underrated Drugstore Brands You Probably Aren't Using

9 Underrated Drugstore Brands You Probably Aren’t Using

9 Underrated Drugstore Brands You Probably Aren’t Using
Photo: ImaxTree

We could wax poetic about drugstore products all day. What isn’t there to love? The prices are budget-friendly and more often than not, they perform better than the pricier ones we buy elsewhere. However, we’d be remiss to ignore the fact that discovering new brands can be challenging; especially after we’ve grown attached to a set of staple items.

And thanks to the availability of drugstore products both on and offline, it’s almost impossible to keep up with never-ending parade of newbies hitting shelves. So there are a set of brands, both old and new, that you probably didn’t even know existed. Ahead, we’ve gathered nine that should definitely be on your radar.

STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | BH Cosmetics
BH Cosmetics

Makeup artists in training will fall in love with this brand's expansive palettes, offered at a fraction of the price of designer brands.

Glamorous Blush Palette, available on Amazon

Photo: BH Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Black Radiance
Black Radiance

We're obsessed with Fenty Beauty, too, but when Sephora doesn't have your shade in stock, Black Radiance is a suitable alternative. Its entire lineup caters exclusively to brown skin.

True Complexion BB Cream, available on Amazon

Photo: Black Radiance
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Catrice Cosmetics
Catrice Cosmetics

This brand updates at least 25% of its lineup twice a year, ensuring that you never grow bored with their products.

Liquid Metal Longlasting Cream Eyeshadow in California Creamin', $5.99, at Ulta

Photo: Catrice Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Essence Cosmetics
Essence Cosmetics

Makeup that costs less than lunch is an actual thing, thanks to this budget-friendly, but high quality line of cosmetics.

Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara, available on Amazon

Photo: Essence Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Jordana Cosmetics
Jordana Cosmetics

Like similarly priced brands, including e.l.f. and NYX, Jordana's most popular products are the long-wear ones with insane pigment payoff.

Sweet Cream Matte Liquid Lip Color in Sweet Marsala Wine, available on Amazon

Photo: Jordana Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Makeup Revolution
Makeup Revolution

Ulta shoppers are already familiar with this expert-approved brand and its signature product: banana powder, which can be used to set foundation and reduce shine.

Luxury Banana Powder, available on Amazon

Photo: Makeup Revolution
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Model's Own
Models Own

This British brand just landed in Ulta and it's only a matter of time before the budget items make their way into drugstores.

Matte Liquid Lipstick, available on Amazon

Photo: Models Own
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Pixi by Petra
Pixi by Petra

We're personally obsessed with this brand's brow gel, but don't sleep on the skin care range, either.

Makeup Fixing Mist, available on Amazon

Photo: Pixi Beauty
STYLECASTER | Underrated Drugstore Brands | Sleek Makeup
Sleek MakeUP

This British import is already a hit in the states, thanks to its luxe packaging and drugstore prices.

Highlighting Palette in Cleopatra's Kiss, available on Amazon

Photo: Sleek MakeUP

