9 Underrated Drugstore Brands You Probably Aren’t Using

We could wax poetic about drugstore products all day. What isn’t there to love? The prices are budget-friendly and more often than not, they perform better than the pricier ones we buy elsewhere. However, we’d be remiss to ignore the fact that discovering new brands can be challenging; especially after we’ve grown attached to a set of staple items.

And thanks to the availability of drugstore products both on and offline, it’s almost impossible to keep up with never-ending parade of newbies hitting shelves. So there are a set of brands, both old and new, that you probably didn’t even know existed. Ahead, we’ve gathered nine that should definitely be on your radar.