This Selena Gomez-Approved Leave-In Conditioner Is On Sale For Just a Few More Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s not many celebrities that I follow religiously, but Selena Gomez is definitely one of them. Not only did she practically raise me as Wizards of Waverly Place‘s Alex Russo to become the sarcastic gal I am today, but Sel also gave us all Rare Beauty—and for that, her tips and tricks will always be heaven-sent in my book. The beauty mogul often shares GRWM tutorials on TikTok, one of which included a product I’ve been obsessed with since I saw the video: the UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner . I’m not ashamed to say I bought the hair product about two seconds after watching Selena’s TikTok, and it’s worth the hype. Although it usually costs more than $30, currently, you can make the buy for just $22 as part of Amazon’s Early Access Sale. I’m choosing to view the deal as just another one of Selena’s gift to us.

In her previous video—which was shared in June—the Only Murders in the Building star was freshly out of the shower and in a bath towel ready to start her day. After she applied some face moisturizer, she gave her hair a good spritz of the product before brushing through.

As someone who is now obsessed with using this in my own routine, the leave-in conditioner truly effectively breaks down knots and tangles. It’s secret behind the magic? It is equipped with hydrolyzed rice protein, which contains amino acids that help repair damaged bonds. The protein also strengthen hair while adding shine, moisture, and volume.

While it’s great for avoiding damage to your locks, those with damaged hair have found this to be a game-changer, too. One shopper wrote, “Seriously after dying my naturally brown hair blonde it’s been the only thing that keeps it soft, manageable, and protects it against the damage I’ve done. Love this stuff!!”

And those with thin hair have also raved about the product, with one person noting that it doesn’t leave hair “feeling weighed down or greasy.” They added, “This product is PERFECT!! I can spray a ton of it in my hair and it will never look greasy or flat after styling. It also leaves my hair soft and shiny.”

