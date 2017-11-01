The 11 Best Unisex Fragrances to Share With Your S.O.

Historically speaking, fragrances have always been split into two categories: perfume and cologne. And although we’ve rarely challenged those labels, it’s refreshing to know that brands are finally realizing scents don’t need gender assignments.

Unisex fragrances are awesome by virtue of their existence, but the opportunity to save a little cash is the added bonus. Of all the things we can share with a significant other, fragrance is probably the most fun. And if you think finding your own signature scent is challenging, imagine what an adventure it would be to discover with bae.

Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 that might awaken both of your senses. Best of luck deciding on just one!