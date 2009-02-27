Unisex Cologne by Hermes

I must admit, I’m one of those people who finds a perfume, and sticks with it. I guess you could call me loyal—or lazy—but I’ve been using SJP’s Lovely ever since it first hit stores. At this point, I’M even bored with my fragrance choices. But, WWD announced that Hermès is launching a new line of colognes which will hit stores in May, and I may have to branch out a bit. The colognes are meant for both men and women (Oo I can save money and share with my boyfriend!!) and the trio includes scents for everybody.

They of course all have names that I can’t begin to pronounce but wish I could, such as Eau d’Orange Verte, which was the original Hermès cologne and has more of a fruity (but sophisticated, of course) scent to it. To fill out the trio are Eau de Pamplemousse Rose, of which I can pronounce only Rose, and Eau de Gentiane Blanche. These also both have fruity scents, with different floral notes tied in.

Now I just have to forgo food for the month so that I can buy the entire trio–at about $110 for each pretty little bottle I’m going to be eating a lot of Ramen noodles!