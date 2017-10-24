13 Unique and Inspiring Instagram Beauties You Should be Following

Instagram beauty inspo is never in short supply. However, we’re not ashamed to acknowledge the sense of inadequacy we sometimes feel when browsing the feeds of picture-perfect influencers.

Sure, we know they’ve probably spent ample time on their makeup and hair, but seeing the final product sometimes makes us want to throw our beautyblender and brushes far away. And while we still depend on these pros for those certain tips and tricks, we’re just as enamored with the set of ladies who are defying societal beauty standards with their unique features.

Whether it’s severe acne or a rare skin disease, these beauties are motivating us to be confident in our own skin. Check out the 13 inspiring beauties you should be following below.