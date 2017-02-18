Unicorn Braids Are The New Trend Every Celeb is Wearing Right Now

In a world where trends come and go literally everyday—seriously, are we still on Gigi Hadid’s pink hair from last week, or is it all about Katy Perry’s platinum bob of this week?—it’s becoming difficult to keep track of what trends are here to stay and which will be gone by the time you make a hair appointment. So when unicorn-inspired beauty started infiltrating our news feeds, first with iridescent highlighters, then with thick, unicorn-horn nails, we thought, hey, cute—that’ll be a trend that’s dead, soon. But we were so very wrong. Because based on what we’ve been seeing on our favorite celebs in the last few weeks, the mystical obsession has officially hit a new level: Unicorn-horn braids.



Nope, that wasn’t a typo. Thick, horn-like braids have infiltrated Hollywood, and despite whatever you’re envisioning (no, these braids don’t jut out of your forehead), they’re actually incredibly pretty. And if you religiously follow Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell like we do (which you probably don’t), you’ve definitely already seen and taken screenshots of the long, rope-like braids swinging from their slicked-back ponytails.

Alright, yes, you’ve probably done a variation of this twisted ponytail before, and we’re not blind to the fact that these two-strand twists have been done on natural hair for centuries, but the hella high ponytail mixed with the thick, heavy extensions transform the style into a new, tail-horn hybrid that can only mean unicorn beauty is here to stay. Which we’re totally fine with, because the style is actually really, really pretty. To find out how to easily create the braid on yourself at home, and to see all of the celebs who have succumbed to the unicorn calling, click through the photos, and let us know what you think!