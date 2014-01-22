10 Foods You Need To Break Up With Immediately

Breaking up is hard to do, but starting to say goodbye to hated love handles can give you an early jump on swimsuit-readiness.

Tossing aside anything salty, sweet, or fried is a no-brainer when it comes to trimming your waistline. However, nutrition experts say there are still certain dishes and drinks, often overlooked, that should get a swift kick to the curb. Whether they increase our daily calorie intake or simply put us at certain health risks, swapping for healthier, dare we say tastier, options isn’t as difficult as trying to squeeze into your favorite jeans again.

Check out the foods you should break up, as recommended by several personal trainers and nutritionists:

White Flour

“It’s devoid of any nutrients and spikes your blood sugar,” warns model-turned-trainer Kristin McGee, who has worked with Tina Fey and LeAnn Rimes. As a tastier and more filling substitute, McGee recommends eating whole grains instead. “I personally love Ezekial sprouted bread,” she says. “If you toast it and add some natural peanut butter and a drizzle of honey, it will beat white bread, cookies, and other pastries any day.”

Yogurt

Fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt is a yummy, filling snack that’s healthy and satisfies your sweet tooth, right? It also may be the reason your skinny jeans are feeling a tad snug. “Many fruit-on-the-bottom yogurts have as much sugar as a candy bar,” says celebrity nutritionist JJ Virgin, author of The Virgin Diet. “To compensate for the lack of fat, manufacturers load them with extra sugar for palatability.” Consider switching to unsweetened Greek yogurt, which is creamier and higher in protein. For a touch of sweetness, layer it with fresh fruit or add a touch of honey.

Dried Fruit

Dehydrated fruit may sound like the ideal healthy snack, but this seemingly safe treat can cause more harm than good. Certain products can contain added sweeteners, such as sugar and corn syrup, as well as preservatives. “Dried fruit is lacking the healthy enzymes that are readily available in fresh fruit,” says BUTI fitness founder Bizzie Gold, who has trained Julia Roberts and Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Once the fruit is dehydrated, the sugars are concentrated and most nutritional value is gone.” Gold suggests cutting up your favorite fresh fruit and taking it to go.

