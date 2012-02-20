Undone Is The New Done: Tips To Achieving Fall Runway Hair

Wouldn’t it be great if rolling right out of bed and second day hair truly was the “it” hairstyle? Guess what? It IS! Undone is the new done; hairstyles that are less than perfect, with a definite hand-wrought, perhaps even amateurish feel to them was consistently echoed down the runways in New York, London, and now Milan Fashion Week. The essence of this look is avoiding a too polished, too shiny, too smooth final result which means natural hair that doesn’t have a heavy professional hand to it is crucial.

Can’t quite braid your hair? Your time of being on-trend has finally come! Some of the undone options we’ve seen range from a lopsided, messy up do at Vivienne Westwood Red Label that looks a left over bridesmaid’s ‘do from the night before, a high-piled “frizz bun” at Mary Katrantzou, then straight and unpolished at Christopher Kane and tucked behind the ear with “side burn wisps” at Pringle of Scotland. We feel pretty confident that these looks can easily be DIY’ed at home — see below for some of our tips!

Let the flyaways do their thing: Don’t feel the need to reach for the serums and smooth creams to bond the hair follicle and make the hair ultra smooth; as Odile Gilbert for Kerastase previously told us at Rachel Zoe:”We want the flyaways!

Add a bit of “natural texture” to the hair: Some of us are blessed with hair that can go a week without washing and look perfect; for the rest of us, we need some powder or dry shampoo to absorb oils and build some texture. We like the gt2b POWDER’ful volumizing styling powder, which can be used alone, or layered under another product, like styling wax (we got this tip backstage from Laurent Philippon for Bumble & Bumble)

Frame your face with strands: T by Alexander Wang and Marchesa perfected this look, with loose pieces of hair hanging around the face to soften the look, or to make it more casual. Naturally let the hair around your face fall out of your do, particularly if the hair is pulled back, or gently pull out sections to get the look.

Rock a center part It’s definitely been a while, but the natural, center part is making a comeback! If your hair doesn’t want to fall down the middle, use the tip of a fine comb to part, brush down, and depending on hair type, use a light spray or some gel to hold into place. At Giles, Paul Hanlon used leave-in conditioner and blow out creme to make the hair heavier, and ‘messed up’ the ponytail in the back by pulling down the elastic, then bring it back into place.

Experiment with different braids–but don’t feel the need to perfect the technique Now is the time to let your inner 10-year-old out! Practice creating corn rows, fishtail, milkmaid, and the good ‘ol regular braids on yourself, but revel in your novice abilities! Uneven layers and an unsteady hand may lead to pieces to sticking out along the way, but hey, that’s okay! Finish off with a light misting of finishing spray.