15 Underrated Beauty YouTubers To Watch Out For

It would takes days (maybe weeks) to scroll through the abundance of beauty channels on YouTube. Out of the countless users, you’re probably familiar with a few but unfamiliar with even more—are we right? While star names like Michelle Phan and Bethany Mota (two genius ladies who have managed to make a living off the platform, we might add) definitely ring a bell, people seem to forget that there are plenty of other YouTube beauty gurus out there with some serious talent, and we think it’s time they get the credit they deserve.
Seen enough “what’s in my purse?” and “natural makeup” look videos and want to learn about all the other pro Vloggers out there? We’ve compiled a list of 15 underrated beauty YouTubers you need to know about that will never fail to fill your subscription box with fresh and exciting content.
YouTube: AlisonLovesJB
Alison's channel covers a wide range of topics, from stunning and bold makeup tutorials to skincare and acne videos, lookbooks, product reviews, and more.
YouTube: Banger Beauty
Linda Hallberg from Banger Beauty is one of Sweden's most popular beauty bloggers. As a professional makeup artist, she recently started her YouTube channel in collaboration with Banger Beauty to provide in-depth makeup tutorials, ranging from everyday to high fashion looks. Her videos are in Swedish but do have English subtitles.
YouTube: Batalash Beauty
Batalash is a collaborative group of girls whose makeup is always on-point. They create lots of tutorials based on trends and new products but also spice things up with tons of super bold, fun, and colorful looks.
YouTube: emilynoel83
Emily, a former news anchor, has one of the most unique channels out there today. She focuses heavily on affordable beauty suitable for the average woman and has a ton of fun series, like 1 Brand Tutorials, Color Lovers, Brand Guide, and Try This Not That. She even has a separate channel completely dedicated to product reviews, where she posts five days a week.
YouTube: Glam&Gore
Mykie, an LA-based makeup artist with a fairly large following on Instagram, is one of the most creative artists on YouTube. She specializes in special effects and is known for combining "glam and gore" together to create amazing looks. On her channel you'll be able to find SFX tutorials, as well as regular beauty looks.
YouTube: GlitterGirlC
Cecilie, a beauty vlogger from Norway, also creates extremely creative looks on her channel. She is most known for her fun looks inspired by fictional and animated characters that, although always aren't super wearable, are extremely fun to watch and are perfect for Halloween or other fun events. You can find wearable beauty looks on her channel, too.
YouTube: goldiestarling
Yes, the picture you're seeing is real. Angie, aka goldiestarling, transformed herself into a real life Vincent Van Gogh portrait—and that's not all she can do. This girl is crazy talented. Last year she won Ve Neill's Legends of Makeup Scholarship and attended Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles. On her channel, Angie creates stunning characters, awe-inspiring SFX tutorials, and everyday natural beauty looks. There's something for everyone.
YouTube: Harry Makes It Up
Pro makeup artist Harry takes an extremely professional approach to her videos. Having been featured in publications such as Vogue Italia and having worked on clients such as Rita Ora, this girl knows what she's doing. The majority of her tutorials are done on models, and she provides extremely in-depth information with professional tips and tricks along the way.
YouTube: Heidi Hamoud
Heidi Hamoud, an Australian makeup artist, started off with her following from Instagram. Her looks are always stunning (just look at those eyes!), and she creates content ranging from makeup tutorials to skincare to tips for becoming a makeup artist.
YouTube: jeanfrancoiscd
Jean François, a Canadian beauty vlogger, says his "motivation is to help both men and women find confidence in themselves and let their inner beauty show." He creates videos in both English and French, focusing on refreshing and bold makeup tutorials, vlogs, and more.
YouTube: JKissaMakeup
After being the victim of severe bullying throughout her school years, Jessica has "made it her mission to help other girls find their beauty from the outside-in through makeup." One of the biggest sweethearts you will find on YouTube, JKissa truly uses makeup as an art form. Her looks are always fresh and creative, and she is not afraid to go bold with color or soft with neutrals.
YouTube: Jordan Liberty
Jordan Liberty is both a professional makeup artist and photographer whose work has been featured in magazines and runway shows. His videos teach the average woman how to achieve professional quality, high definition makeup from the comfort of their own home.
YouTube: KathleenLights
Kathleen hasn't been on the YouTube scene for that long, but that doesn't mean she's gone unnoticed! Her channel centers on everything beauty related: cool and colorful makeup tutorials, reviews, and more. And get this—she even collaborated with makeup brand Colour Pop Cosmetics to create her very own Lippie Stix!
YouTube: LetzMakeup
Siobhan, an Ireland based MUA, is mostly known for her stunning eyes and her "Perfect Eyeliner Tutorial" which has garnered over 5 million views! On her channel, she shares natural and bold looks, as well as creative character work, product reviews, skincare videos, and lots of professional beauty advice.
YouTube: Sharon Farrell
Sharon Farrell, an Irish makeup artist based out of Australia, has an infectious personality and an awesome channel dedicated to everything beauty and then some. She focuses a lot around pale skin and how to play it up.
