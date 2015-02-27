5 Underrated Beauty Brands That YouTube Beauty Gurus Obsess Over

Of course we can all walk into a Sephora or Ulta and know just about everything about all the brands we’re familiar with there. Urban Decay, Nars, Make Up For Ever—we know them all and to be honest, sometimes we need something new and exciting in our beauty routines.

MORE: The Best Budget-Friendly Beauty Routines on YouTube

After watching endless hours of YouTube videos (because what else makes for a better night) we’ve found that many YouTube beauty gurus are straying away from the typical Sephora or Ulta brands and opting for some lesser known (and frankly more affordable) brands that we’re loving!

MORE: 15 Underrated Beauty YouTubers To Watch Out For

We’ve gathered some of those brands that are the most popular with YouTube beauty gurus that are absolutely brands you need to check out! Click through the slideshow to see them now!