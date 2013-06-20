Splurge vs. Steal: The Best Under Eye Concealers For Dark Circles

Dark circles are a dead giveaway for any of your unhealthy habits—whether it’s burning the midnight oil, stressing out, or, even being attacked by pesky allergies (try as you might to combat them). That’s why it’s mission critical to find an undereye concealer that masks the telltale signs of dark circles, doesn’t crease, and has serious staying power. We consulted celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh—who’s worked with Hollywood stunners like Allison Williams, Ashley Greene, and Jessica Biel, just to name a few—to discover her favorite concealer picks for any price point. Plus, she lets us in on why you shouldn’t wear an eye cream during the day.

For a dense, rich, and completely luxurious formula, Quynh recommends Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer. “It offers a lot of coverage and is easy to blend,” she says. It comes in four shades, slick packaging, and won’t dry out your skin. Plus, the fact that it’s an easy-to-stow stick makes it a makeup bag must-have—even if it’s on the pricier side at $70 a stick.

Consider MAC Studio Finish Concealer your no-frills solution for the darkest, most stubborn shadows under your tired eyes. “It goes on smoothly while hiding any flaws,” says Quynh. Not only does it offer great, even coverage, but it also comes in tons of different shades, so you’re guaranteed to find the right one for your skin tone—all for $18. Bonus: It contains SPF 35, which is pretty clutch considering how delicate the skin under your eyes is.

“Although wearing an eye cream is ideal, it can make your undereye concealear crease,” says Quynh. Her advice: Ditch it during the day. If you absolutely have to wear eye cream, or if that area is super dry, apply it and then wait until it sinks into your skin—about 30 minutes. If there’s any excess, wipe it off before applying your concealer to avoid creasing.

