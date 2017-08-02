Skin Care Brands You’ve Never Heard of, but Totally Need to Try

The Olays, Estée Lauders and Cliniques of the world always take center-stage in the beauty conversation and, sure, they’re pretty solid brands—but they are definitely not the be all, end all when it comes to great skin care. We’re telling you, there are a ton of under-the-radar brands that can get you that dewy, glowy skin you are looking for—and you probably don’t even know they exist.

Just like in many other life situations, it’s the little guys you have to watch out for. These up-and-coming skin care brands may not advertise in your favorite magazines or be sold at beauty counters worldwide, but trust us, they’re definitely worth trying out.

To see some of our favorite low-pro skin care brands that you need to try out ASAP, click through!

Originally posted May 2015. Updated August 2017.