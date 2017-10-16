10 Under-$10 Fall Beauty Essentials

The drugstore is a utopia dedicated to the random, but necessary things we need in life. Sometimes, the finds are ordinary, but sometimes they’re good; really good. And if those rare gems fall under the makeup or skin category, it’s like spotting a needle in a haystack. You’ve got to buy at least five of it and share your discovery with an equally makeup-obsessed friend.

Today, we’re that friend. A new fall season has arrived and with it comes plenty of new affordable products to sift through and consider buying. And because we leave no bargain behind, these are the latest and greatest essentials that won’t cost you more than $10. Save your pretty pennies by shopping them all below.