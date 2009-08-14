Under The Sea

H20 Plus, conceptualized 20 years ago by Cindy Melk, is launching a new line of entirely natural skin care products. Sea Pure is a fitting name for the 11-piece collection; body products that will be available are cleansing body oil, reviving body buffer, replenishing body cream, purifying body mud, and finishing body silk. They also will launch six facial products; must-haves for the end of summer are sheer lotion SPF 15 and the deep moisture cream.

All of the skin care products are free of synthetic fragrances, phthalates, and sulfates, the new line is sure to live up to natural expectations. Sea Pure is made from lavender, sea moss, and marine extracts.

The packaging is chic, modern, and made out of all recycled materials. Bill Colli, the VP of H20 Plus tells WWD the best part about the Sea-inspired skin care line, “It’s the right time for Sea Pure, which not only implies natural, but offers items for less than $40,” Colli said.

All natural at an affordable price, Sea Pure is the perfect amalgamation.