17 Under-Eyes Masks That Hydrate and Brighten Tired Eyes

When we imagine the ultimate spa day, it always includes an eye mask. While all-over face treatments can feel just as luxurious and healing on tired skin, what we love about those little patches is how they really get to work on one concentrated area. Dark eye circles and puffiness are natural parts of life, so we love the idea of slapping on an eye mask and faking a good night’s sleep until we can get the real thing.

And beyond convincing others that we “woke up like this,” these masks are chock-full of the good stuff that’ll actually make our peepers feel lighter, brighter, and simply healthier: aloe, hyaluronic acid, and coconut oil, just to name a few. Ahead, take your pick from 17 of the best and hardest-working under-eye pairs out today.