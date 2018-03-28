20 Under-$20 Eye Makeup Products Worth Trying This Spring

Eye makeup application can feel intimidating—hello, raccoon eyes and smudged liner—but we still love getting fancy with our products this time of year. The days are longer and the weather’s warming up, which means there’s more time for everyone to see our cut creases and cat-eyes in the sunlight.
New spring makeup products have been rolling out since late 2017, but now that the turnstiles have slowed a bit, we’re taking a little time to spotlight the eye-specific finds that should be on your radar this season. Ahead are the most affordable ones guaranteed to add a little twinkle to your eye.
Colourpop Pressed 'It's All Wild' Powder Shadow Palette
Match your eyes to a glorious sunset by using any of the matte or metallic shades, all inspired by beaches around the world.
$12 at Colourpop
Photo:
Colourpop
MAC x Padma Lakshmi Powerpoint Eye Pencil
The "Top Chef" host's capsule collection includes this dual-ended pencil, offered in three different color combinations.
$18.50 at MAC
Photo:
MAC
Dose of Colors 'Extra Baggage' Matte Cream Eyeliner
Highly pigmented and smudge-proof for an eye makeup look with lasting power.
$19 at Dose of Colors
Photo:
Dose of Colors
Rimmel London Ultimate Kohl Kajal Eyeliner
Lightweight application that'll deliver the deepest black to your lash lines sans irritation, thanks to the kajal formula.
$6.99 at CVS
Photo:
Rimmel London
Almay Shadow Squad
Four different finishes (matte, satin, metallic, and glitter) in one compact so you can mix and match, depending on your mood.
$3.99 at Target
Photo:
Almay
Glossier Lidstar
The Insta-famous's first-ever eye makeup product will light up your eyes with a subtle wash of color.
$18 at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
Mally Beauty Smoky Mama! Mascara
Makeup artist Mally Roncal is launching a limited-edition set of pretty pink-packaged makeup essentials—including this mascara—in Ulta next month.
Photo:
Mally Beauty
Maybelline The City Kits All-in-One Eye & Cheek Palette
Create a handful of bright and vibrant makeup looks, using any of the eight creamy eyeshadows, blush, and highlighter.
$11.99 at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner
The wing-shaped stamp will bring you one step closer to the Instagrammable cat-eye of your dreams.
$5.49 at Target
Photo:
Rimmel London
NYX Holographic Halo Shimmer Stick
These limited-edition pearly pastel sticks can be used atop your lids or cheekbones for a unicorn glow.
$9 at NYX Cosmetics
Photo:
NYX Cosmetics
Maybelline Total Temptation Washable Mascara
The whipped formula, made with coconut extract, ensures your lashes will feel both voluminous and softer than ever.
$9.49 at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
Flower Beauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette
A prismatic pack for adding a shimmery effect to your eyes or cheeks.
$16 at Flower Beauty
Photo:
Flower Beauty
Pretty Vulgar Vixen Glimmer Holographic Liquid Eyeliner
This cruelty- and gluten-free liner includes a reflective glitter finish with flake-free hold.
$20 at Pretty Vulgar
Photo:
Pretty Vulgar
Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette Makeup in Lemonade Craze
Set to hit stores on April 13, this 12-shadow set will quench your thirst for color, thanks to options that range from bold to neutral.
$10.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Maybelline
Milani Most Loved Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Plenty of neutral-toned options that you can wear from work to a night out with friends or bae.
$20 at Milani
Photo:
Milani
e.l.f Cosmetics Line & Define Eye Tape
Use this skin-safe adhesive to create lines and shapes that aren't crooked or smudged.
$2 at e.l.f Cosmetics
Photo:
e.l.f Cosmetics
essence Metal Shock Eyeshadow
Apply this creamy prismatic shadow to your lids when you're feeling extra bold and want to turn heads.
$4.99 at Ulta
Photo:
essence
Catrice Glam & Doll False Lashes Mascara
A waterproof formula that'll put your falsies to shame with just one swipe.
$6.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Catrice
Stila Smudge Kajal Eye Liner
Specifically formulated for use along the waterline, this kohl liner provides intense color payoff and stays put, even when your eyes get watery.
$20 at Stila
Photo:
Stila
Ardell Studio Effects Lashes
No need to cut, trim or stack your lashes anymore! Ardell has added four custom lash styles to its Studio Effects collection.
$5.49 at Ulta
Photo:
Ardell