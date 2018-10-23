20 Under-$20 Beauty Oils for Your Most Hydrated, Healthy-Looking Skin

StyleCaster
There are a few determinations to make when choosing and using beauty oils: which is best for your specific skin type or concern, how much should be used on your face and how frequently it should be applied overall. And while these are all important, we also recognize that for many of us, price is an important factor, too.

Because while we love certain pricier finds, like Darphin Paris’s Aromatic blend or Biossance’s Squalane and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, they simply don’t match well with a modest budget. Instead, we’re eyeing any of these under-$20 products that tackle everything from daily moisture to acne prevention.

STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil

Grab a cotton pad and apply this concentrated formula as a spot treatment to suck the dirt and grime out of blemishes.

$10 at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Botanics Organic Nourishing Facial Oil
Botanics Organic Nourishing Facial Oil

Rosehip oil is chock-full of essential fatty acids, which will help improve your skin's plumpness, while also giving it a hydrated glow.

$17.99 at Target

Photo: Botanics Organic.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Derma E Rejuvenating Sage & Lavender Face Oil
Derma E Rejuvenating Sage & Lavender Face Oil

Though this blend includes five different oils, the two standouts are sage, which aids in promoting a smoother texture, and lavender, which immediately soothes.

$16.50 at Derma E

Photo: Derma E.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Milani Prep + Soothe Camellia Face Oil
Milani Prep + Soothe Camellia Face Oil

Use this fast-absorbing blend of grapeseed, camellia, sunflower and almond oils on the face or body to help prevent severe dryness.

$13.99 at Milani Cosmetics

Photo: Milani Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Ulta 24K Magic Beauty Oil
Ulta 24K Magic Beauty Oil

A vegan antioxidant- and vitamin-rich blend of jojoba, argan and lavender oil to moisturize dry skin and calm inflammation.

$19.50 at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil
Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil

This almost-100-percent natural oil blend utilizes rosehip, jojoba and evening primrose to cover the gamut of skin-care needs, including moisture above all.

$20 at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Pacifica Super Flower Rapid Response Face Oil
Pacifica Super Flower Rapid Response Face Oil

Fun fact: tansy oil is one of nature's most powerful anti-inflammatories, making this particular product a must-try for acne-prone skin types.

$16 at Pacifica Beauty

Photo: Pacifica Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Physician's Formula Organic Wear Bright Booster Oil Elixir
Physician's Formula Organic Wear Bright Booster Oil Elixir

A unique mix of rhodiola extract and mongongo oil work to up your skin's moisture and brightening levels.

$14.95 at Physician's Formula

Photo: Physician's Formula.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | NYX Hydra Touch Oil Primer
NYX Hydra Touch Oil Primer

Slather your face in a lightweight layer of rice oil before applying foundation for your glowiest complexion yet.

$14 at NYX

Photo: NYX.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Makeup Revolution Baking Oil
Makeup Revolution Baking Oil

Pair this silky-smooth skin nourisher with your baking powder to help mattify and lock in your makeup. Can also be used on dry cuticles and other body parts in need of moisture.

$9 at Makeup Revolution

Photo: Makeup Revolution.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Facial Oil
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Facial Oil

A powerhouse blend of eight essential oils combine to protect your face against the harsh winter elements.

$11.99 at Amazon

Photo: L'Oreal Paris.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane Oil
The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane Oil

This underrated multiuse oil is actually already found in the skin, making this product ideal for any and every skin type.

$7.90 at The Ordinary

Photo: The Ordinary.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | SheaMoisture Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil
SheaMoisture Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil

This ultra-nourishing night treatment is a no-brainer for anyone who swears by the healing powers of coconut oil.

$8.99 at Target

Photo: SheaMoisture.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Palmer's Skin Therapy Cleansing Oil
Palmer's Skin Therapy Cleansing Oil

Remove the most stubborn makeup and deep-clean the skin simultaneously with this luxurious cleanser.

$11 at Amazon

Photo: Palmer's.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Bio-Oil Multiuse Oil
Bio-Oil Multiuse Oil

It truly gets no better than this all-purpose product, which can be used to lessen the appearance of stretch marks, in addition to delivering fast-absorbing moisture from head to toe.

$14.99 at Target

Photo: Bio-Oil.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil
CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil

A ceramide-rich gel-oil hybrid for using with your daily moisturizer or alone.

$18.99 at Amazon

Photo: CeraVe.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | cocokind Organic Chia Facial Oil
Cocokind Organic Chia Facial Oil

Infused with chamomile flowers to provide soothing properties and lightweight moisture to sensitive skin.

$13.84 at Amazon

Photo: Cocokind.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Olay Regenerist Luminous Facial Oil
Olay Regenerist Luminous Facial Oil

Nine lightweight oils combine to deliver daily moisture without the greasy residue.

$8.95 at Amazon

Photo: Olay.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil
Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil

Vegan and GMO-free, this daily moisturizer is made with a very long list of multi-beneficial ingredients, including argan/pomegranate oils, as well as blueberry and goji extract.

$19.99 at Amazon

Photo: Mad Hippie.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Beauty Oils | Weleda Evening Primrose Revitalizing Body & Beauty Oil
Weleda Evening Primrose Revitalizing Body & Beauty Oil

In addition to combating inflammation, evening primrose oil is also an ideal treatment for improving elasticity.

$19.50 at Weleda

Photo: Weleda.

