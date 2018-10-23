20 Under-$20 Beauty Oils for Your Most Hydrated, Healthy-Looking Skin

There are a few determinations to make when choosing and using beauty oils: which is best for your specific skin type or concern, how much should be used on your face and how frequently it should be applied overall. And while these are all important, we also recognize that for many of us, price is an important factor, too.
Because while we love certain pricier finds, like Darphin Paris’s Aromatic blend or Biossance’s Squalane and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, they simply don’t match well with a modest budget. Instead, we’re eyeing any of these under-$20 products that tackle everything from daily moisture to acne prevention.
The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
Grab a cotton pad and apply this concentrated formula as a spot treatment to suck the dirt and grime out of blemishes.
$10 at The Body Shop
Photo:
The Body Shop.
Botanics Organic Nourishing Facial Oil
Rosehip oil is chock-full of essential fatty acids, which will help improve your skin's plumpness, while also giving it a hydrated glow.
$17.99 at Target
Photo:
Botanics Organic.
Derma E Rejuvenating Sage & Lavender Face Oil
Though this blend includes five different oils, the two standouts are sage, which aids in promoting a smoother texture, and lavender, which immediately soothes.
$16.50 at Derma E
Photo:
Derma E.
Milani Prep + Soothe Camellia Face Oil
Use this fast-absorbing blend of grapeseed, camellia, sunflower and almond oils on the face or body to help prevent severe dryness.
$13.99 at Milani Cosmetics
Photo:
Milani Cosmetics.
Ulta 24K Magic Beauty Oil
A vegan antioxidant- and vitamin-rich blend of jojoba, argan and lavender oil to moisturize dry skin and calm inflammation.
$19.50 at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta Beauty.
Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil
This almost-100-percent natural oil blend utilizes rosehip, jojoba and evening primrose to cover the gamut of skin-care needs, including moisture above all.
$20 at Burt's Bees
Photo:
Burt's Bees.
Pacifica Super Flower Rapid Response Face Oil
Fun fact: tansy oil is one of nature's most powerful anti-inflammatories, making this particular product a must-try for acne-prone skin types.
$16 at Pacifica Beauty
Photo:
Pacifica Beauty.
Physician's Formula Organic Wear Bright Booster Oil Elixir
A unique mix of rhodiola extract and mongongo oil work to up your skin's moisture and brightening levels.
$14.95 at Physician's Formula
Photo:
Physician's Formula.
NYX Hydra Touch Oil Primer
Slather your face in a lightweight layer of rice oil before applying foundation for your glowiest complexion yet.
$14 at NYX
Photo:
NYX.
Makeup Revolution Baking Oil
Pair this silky-smooth skin nourisher with your baking powder to help mattify and lock in your makeup. Can also be used on dry cuticles and other body parts in need of moisture.
$9 at Makeup Revolution
Photo:
Makeup Revolution.
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Facial Oil
A powerhouse blend of eight essential oils combine to protect your face against the harsh winter elements.
$11.99 at Amazon
Photo:
L'Oreal Paris.
The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane Oil
Photo:
The Ordinary.
SheaMoisture Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil
This ultra-nourishing night treatment is a no-brainer for anyone who swears by the healing powers of coconut oil.
$8.99 at Target
Photo:
SheaMoisture.
Palmer's Skin Therapy Cleansing Oil
Remove the most stubborn makeup and deep-clean the skin simultaneously with this luxurious cleanser.
$11 at Amazon
Photo:
Palmer's.
Bio-Oil Multiuse Oil
It truly gets no better than this all-purpose product, which can be used to lessen the appearance of stretch marks, in addition to delivering fast-absorbing moisture from head to toe.
$14.99 at Target
Photo:
Bio-Oil.
CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil
A ceramide-rich gel-oil hybrid for using with your daily moisturizer or alone.
$18.99 at Amazon
Photo:
CeraVe.
Cocokind Organic Chia Facial Oil
Infused with chamomile flowers to provide soothing properties and lightweight moisture to sensitive skin.
$13.84 at Amazon
Photo:
Cocokind.
Olay Regenerist Luminous Facial Oil
Nine lightweight oils combine to deliver daily moisture without the greasy residue.
$8.95 at Amazon
Photo:
Olay.
Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil
Vegan and GMO-free, this daily moisturizer is made with a very long list of multi-beneficial ingredients, including argan/pomegranate oils, as well as blueberry and goji extract.
$19.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Mad Hippie.
Weleda Evening Primrose Revitalizing Body & Beauty Oil
In addition to combating inflammation, evening primrose oil is also an ideal treatment for improving elasticity.
$19.50 at Weleda
Photo:
Weleda.