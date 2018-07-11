StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders

20 Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders

20 Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders
Photo: Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Nothing breaks our heart more than watching a makeup look fall apart within minutes or hours of application. Luckily, there are ways to prevent or at least delay such a common beauty blunder. While primer, a product meant to live under makeup, can provide some level of hold, something that lives over makeup can be necessary, too. Setting sprays and powders serve this purpose and are especially helpful when we’re battling unpredictable heat in the summertime.

Unlike foundation and concealer, both of which require a color match to the skin, these skin savers are usually one-size-fits-all, and the one you use is really just a matter of preference. Sprays tend to deliver a dewy, hydrated finish, while powder wards off excess oil with a matte finish. Don’t know which one to go with? Here are 20 super-affordable options worthy of testing.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Makeup Setting Spray
BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Makeup Setting Spray

Cruelty-free and allergy-tested for sensitive-skin types.

$8 (was $11) at BH Cosmetics

Photo: BH Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Catrice Prime And Fine Anti-Shine Fixing Spray
Catrice Cosmetics Prime and Fine Anti-Shine Fixing Spray

The hydrating spray doesn't leave skin looking slick.

$7.99 at Ulta

Photo: Catrice
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | CoverGirl Look Lock Up Makeup Setting Spray
CoverGirl Look Lock Up Makeup Setting Spray

You'll barely feel the micro-fine mist hitting your face as it sets your makeup.

$11.99 at Ulta

Photo: overGirl
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | e.l.f Beautifully Bare Sheer Tint Finishing Powder
e.l.f Beautifully Bare Sheer Tint Finishing Powder

A hint of color that'll keep your makeup beat in place.

$6 at e.l.f

Photo: e.l.f
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | e.l.f Aqua Beauty Primer Mist
e.l.f Aqua Beauty Primer Mist

Use under and over your makeup for maximum hold throughout the day.

$8 at e.l.f

Photo: e.l.f
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Essence Instant Matt Makeup Setting Spray
Essence Instant Matt Makeup Setting Spray

Shake, set, and refresh on the go with this fragrance-free formula.

$4.99 at Ulta

Photo: Essence
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | FLOWER Beauty Miracle Matte Universal Finishing Powder
FLOWER Beauty Miracle Matte Universal Finishing Powder

A translucent powder that works on every skin tone and type.

$13 at FLOWER

Photo: FLOWER Beauty
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | J.Cat Beauty Spray Set Go Makeup Setting Spray
J.Cat Beauty Spray Set Go Makeup Setting Spray

Another cruelty-free option you can feel good about using.

$5.99 at J.Cat Beauty

Photo: J.Cat Beauty
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | L.A Girl Pro Setting Spray
L.A Girl Pro Setting Spray

A non-sticky spray that quickly dries freshly applied makeup.

$7 at L.A. Girl

Photo: L.A Girl
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Lottie Ready Set Go! Loose Finishing Powder
Lottie Ready Set Go! Loose Finishing Powder

Apply over your foundation, allow it to sit or "bake" for 10 minutes, and wipe away excess to reveal crease-free skin.

$7.23 at Lottie

Photo: Lottie
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Revolution Pro Fix Oil Control Makeup Fixing Spray
Revolution Pro Fix Oil Control Makeup Fixing Spray

A lightweight spray that promises up to 12 hours of hold.

$8 at Revolution

Photo: Revolution
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Maybelline Facestudio Master Fix Wear-Boosting Setting Spray
Maybelline Facestudio Master Fix Wear-Boosting Setting Spray

A translucent oil-free mist that keeps makeup from fading.

$12.99 at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Milani Make it Dewy 3-in-1 Setting Spray
Milani Make It Dewy 3-in-1 Setting Spray

Get the illuminated skin of your dreams after setting makeup with this lightweight spray.

$10 at Milani

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Models Own One Night Stand 2 In 1 Prime & Set Spray
Models Own One Night Stand 2 in 1 Prime & Set Spray

Enriched with rosewater to moisturize as it sets your makeup.

$10.59 at Models Own

Photo: Models Own
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Morphe Ultra Fine Pro Setting Powder
Morphe Ultra Fine Pro Setting Powder

A finely milled powder that leaves behind a velvety finish.

$9 at Morphe

Photo: Morphe
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray
NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray

An affordable formula for those who want skin that's matte, not dewy.

$8.50 at NYX

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Revlon PhotoReady Prep Set and Refresh Mist
Revlon PhotoReady Prep, Set, Refresh Mist

Prepare to fall in love with the refreshing cucumber scent of this drugstore favorite.

$9.09 at Target

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Revolution Bake and Finish Powder
Revolution Bake and Finish Powder

This slightly translucent finishing powder is best for paler complexions.

$8 at Revolution

Photo: Revolution
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Soap and Glory One Heck of a Blot
Soap and Glory One Heck of a Blot

Say goodbye to shiny skin once you apply this translucent powder.

$13.99 at Target

Photo: Soap and Glory
STYLECASTER | Setting Sprays and Powders Under $20 | Wet n Wild Photo Focus Natural Finish Setting Spray
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Natural Finish Setting Spray

It's formulated with aloe to hydrate as it sets your makeup in place.

$4.99 at Wet n Wild

Photo: Wet n Wild

