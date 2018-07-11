20 Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders

Nothing breaks our heart more than watching a makeup look fall apart within minutes or hours of application. Luckily, there are ways to prevent or at least delay such a common beauty blunder. While primer, a product meant to live under makeup, can provide some level of hold, something that lives over makeup can be necessary, too. Setting sprays and powders serve this purpose and are especially helpful when we’re battling unpredictable heat in the summertime.
Unlike foundation and concealer, both of which require a color match to the skin, these skin savers are usually one-size-fits-all, and the one you use is really just a matter of preference. Sprays tend to deliver a dewy, hydrated finish, while powder wards off excess oil with a matte finish. Don’t know which one to go with? Here are 20 super-affordable options worthy of testing.
BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Makeup Setting Spray
Cruelty-free and allergy-tested for sensitive-skin types.
$8 (was $11) at BH Cosmetics
Catrice Cosmetics Prime and Fine Anti-Shine Fixing Spray
The hydrating spray doesn't leave skin looking slick.
$7.99 at Ulta
CoverGirl Look Lock Up Makeup Setting Spray
You'll barely feel the micro-fine mist hitting your face as it sets your makeup.
$11.99 at Ulta
e.l.f Beautifully Bare Sheer Tint Finishing Powder
A hint of color that'll keep your makeup beat in place.
$6 at e.l.f
e.l.f Aqua Beauty Primer Mist
Use under and over your makeup for maximum hold throughout the day.
$8 at e.l.f
Essence Instant Matt Makeup Setting Spray
Shake, set, and refresh on the go with this fragrance-free formula.
$4.99 at Ulta
FLOWER Beauty Miracle Matte Universal Finishing Powder
A translucent powder that works on every skin tone and type.
$13 at FLOWER
J.Cat Beauty Spray Set Go Makeup Setting Spray
Another cruelty-free option you can feel good about using.
$5.99 at J.Cat Beauty
L.A Girl Pro Setting Spray
A non-sticky spray that quickly dries freshly applied makeup.
$7 at L.A. Girl
Lottie Ready Set Go! Loose Finishing Powder
Apply over your foundation, allow it to sit or "bake" for 10 minutes, and wipe away excess to reveal crease-free skin.
$7.23 at Lottie
Revolution Pro Fix Oil Control Makeup Fixing Spray
A lightweight spray that promises up to 12 hours of hold.
$8 at Revolution
Maybelline Facestudio Master Fix Wear-Boosting Setting Spray
A translucent oil-free mist that keeps makeup from fading.
$12.99 at Maybelline
Milani Make It Dewy 3-in-1 Setting Spray
Get the illuminated skin of your dreams after setting makeup with this lightweight spray.
$10 at Milani
Models Own One Night Stand 2 in 1 Prime & Set Spray
Enriched with rosewater to moisturize as it sets your makeup.
$10.59 at Models Own
Morphe Ultra Fine Pro Setting Powder
A finely milled powder that leaves behind a velvety finish.
$9 at Morphe
NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray
An affordable formula for those who want skin that's matte, not dewy.
$8.50 at NYX
Revlon PhotoReady Prep, Set, Refresh Mist
Prepare to fall in love with the refreshing cucumber scent of this drugstore favorite.
$9.09 at Target
Revolution Bake and Finish Powder
This slightly translucent finishing powder is best for paler complexions.
$8 at Revolution
Soap and Glory One Heck of a Blot
Say goodbye to shiny skin once you apply this translucent powder.
$13.99 at Target
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Natural Finish Setting Spray
It's formulated with aloe to hydrate as it sets your makeup in place.
$4.99 at Wet n Wild
