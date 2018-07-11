20 Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders

Nothing breaks our heart more than watching a makeup look fall apart within minutes or hours of application. Luckily, there are ways to prevent or at least delay such a common beauty blunder. While primer, a product meant to live under makeup, can provide some level of hold, something that lives over makeup can be necessary, too. Setting sprays and powders serve this purpose and are especially helpful when we’re battling unpredictable heat in the summertime.

Unlike foundation and concealer, both of which require a color match to the skin, these skin savers are usually one-size-fits-all, and the one you use is really just a matter of preference. Sprays tend to deliver a dewy, hydrated finish, while powder wards off excess oil with a matte finish. Don’t know which one to go with? Here are 20 super-affordable options worthy of testing.