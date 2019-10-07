20 Under-$20 K-Beauty Products for Your Glowiest Skin Ever

Scroll To See More Images
When it comes to the best under-$20 K-beauty products, quality isn’t sacrificed. In fact, that’s why our stateside obsession with Korea’s skincare innovations shows no signs of slowing down. It’s that rare intersection of products made with unconventional ingredients that actually work and price tags that don’t require saving up for special occasions. In other words, you can have your cake (or snail mucin) and eat it too.
Of course, when the gamut includes everything from sheet masks to oil cleansers to vitamin C powder, you’re never done discovering something new. Even if you’re committed to a budget, it doesn’t really make the process easier. So if you love a bargain like me, I recommend starting at least with these affordable favorites. They’re top-rated, under $20, and have reviews you can trust from some of today’s best K-beauty destinations.
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
Fun fact: licorice water is a natural brightener.
$18 at Soko Glam
A’Pieu Madecassoside Cream
Cica is the star ingredient of this ultra-rich hydrator for sensitive, chapped skin.
$9 at Amazon
Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow
This lightweight moisturizer includes a who’s who of today’s most popular moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin and ceramides.
$11.99 at Peach & Lily
Banila Co. Clean It Zero Foam Cleanser
A botanical-rich, gel-to-foam cleanser for gently reducing irritation.
$14 at Ulta
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch
A hydrocolloid patch that breaks down and absorbs debris overnight.
$5 at Soko Glam
Dearpacker Rose Honey Mask
A natural flower sheet mask soaked in honey essence to zap bacteria and moisturize dry skin.
$3 at Ulta
Elensilia CPP Collagen 80 Intensive Eye Cream
An 80 percent collagen formula for tightening and hydrating the sensitive skin around the eyes.
$20 at Soko Glam
Etude House Moistfull Collagen Emulsion
Use this after cleansing and toning to further moisturize the skin.
$15 at Soko Glam
I Dew Care Pure to the Pore Clay Mask
A mask formulated with Jeju volcanic ash clay to deeply cleanse and absorb excess oil.
$9.50 at Ulta
Karuna Hydrating Hand Mask
Nothing will recover dry, chapped hands in the dead of winter like this dual mask and serum.
$9.50 at Ulta
Klavuu Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack
Coat your lips in this avocado, sweet almond, and apricot seed oil formula overnight when you’re dehydrated.
$15 at Soko Glam
Mask Science MediHeal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask
Dry skin is no match for this hyaluronic acid- and amino acid- infused face treatment.
$9.95 at Soko Glam
Neogen Dermalogy Real Vita C Powder Lemon
Mix this powder with your favorite essence or toner to reap the brightening benefits of the 17 percent ascorbic acid formula.
$20 at Soko Glam
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
These transparent patches are non-drying and shrink pimples without flaking the skin.
$4.49 at Peach & Lily
Skinfood Tomato Jelly Tint Lip
Tomato extract moisturizes the lips and leaves behind a barely-there, rosy tint that lasts all day.
$8.85 at Amazon
Missha Super Aqua Cleansing Foam
This gentle cleanser is 3 percent snail mucin, which is proven to help diminish dark spots and acne scars.
$10 at Soko Glam
Benton Tea Tree Cleansing Water
This 70 percent tea tree leaf water and tea tree leaf oil toner is a powerful remedy for acne-prone skin.
$16.72 at Amazon
Tony Moly Changing Magic Foot Peeling Shoes
This veggie-based formula works slowly, but surely to remove flaky keratin from the bottom of the feet.
$6.50 at Ulta
Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask
The brand’s egg cream range includes this mask, infused with egg extracts, coconut water, and niacinamide to hydrate and brighten the complexion.
$6 at Ulta
Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner
The combination of aloe (rich in polysaccharides) and beta-hydroxy acids means you can attack blemishes without drying out the skin.
$12.92 at Amazon
