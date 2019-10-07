20 Under-$20 K-Beauty Products for Your Glowiest Skin Ever

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to the best under-$20 K-beauty products, quality isn’t sacrificed. In fact, that’s why our stateside obsession with Korea’s skincare innovations shows no signs of slowing down. It’s that rare intersection of products made with unconventional ingredients that actually work and price tags that don’t require saving up for special occasions. In other words, you can have your cake (or snail mucin) and eat it too.

Of course, when the gamut includes everything from sheet masks to oil cleansers to vitamin C powder, you’re never done discovering something new. Even if you’re committed to a budget, it doesn’t really make the process easier. So if you love a bargain like me, I recommend starting at least with these affordable favorites. They’re top-rated, under $20, and have reviews you can trust from some of today’s best K-beauty destinations.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner

Fun fact: licorice water is a natural brightener.

$18 at Soko Glam

A’Pieu Madecassoside Cream

Cica is the star ingredient of this ultra-rich hydrator for sensitive, chapped skin.

$9 at Amazon

Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow

This lightweight moisturizer includes a who’s who of today’s most popular moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin and ceramides.

$11.99 at Peach & Lily

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Foam Cleanser

A botanical-rich, gel-to-foam cleanser for gently reducing irritation.

$14 at Ulta

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

A hydrocolloid patch that breaks down and absorbs debris overnight.

$5 at Soko Glam

Dearpacker Rose Honey Mask

A natural flower sheet mask soaked in honey essence to zap bacteria and moisturize dry skin.

$3 at Ulta

Elensilia CPP Collagen 80 Intensive Eye Cream

An 80 percent collagen formula for tightening and hydrating the sensitive skin around the eyes.

$20 at Soko Glam

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Emulsion

Use this after cleansing and toning to further moisturize the skin.

$15 at Soko Glam

I Dew Care Pure to the Pore Clay Mask

A mask formulated with Jeju volcanic ash clay to deeply cleanse and absorb excess oil.

$9.50 at Ulta

Karuna Hydrating Hand Mask

Nothing will recover dry, chapped hands in the dead of winter like this dual mask and serum.

$9.50 at Ulta

Klavuu Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack

Coat your lips in this avocado, sweet almond, and apricot seed oil formula overnight when you’re dehydrated.

$15 at Soko Glam

Mask Science MediHeal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask

Dry skin is no match for this hyaluronic acid- and amino acid- infused face treatment.

$9.95 at Soko Glam

Neogen Dermalogy Real Vita C Powder Lemon

Mix this powder with your favorite essence or toner to reap the brightening benefits of the 17 percent ascorbic acid formula.

$20 at Soko Glam

Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots

These transparent patches are non-drying and shrink pimples without flaking the skin.

$4.49 at Peach & Lily

Skinfood Tomato Jelly Tint Lip

Tomato extract moisturizes the lips and leaves behind a barely-there, rosy tint that lasts all day.

$8.85 at Amazon

Missha Super Aqua Cleansing Foam

This gentle cleanser is 3 percent snail mucin, which is proven to help diminish dark spots and acne scars.

$10 at Soko Glam

Benton Tea Tree Cleansing Water

This 70 percent tea tree leaf water and tea tree leaf oil toner is a powerful remedy for acne-prone skin.

$16.72 at Amazon

Tony Moly Changing Magic Foot Peeling Shoes

This veggie-based formula works slowly, but surely to remove flaky keratin from the bottom of the feet.

$6.50 at Ulta

Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask

The brand’s egg cream range includes this mask, infused with egg extracts, coconut water, and niacinamide to hydrate and brighten the complexion.

$6 at Ulta

Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner

The combination of aloe (rich in polysaccharides) and beta-hydroxy acids means you can attack blemishes without drying out the skin.

$12.92 at Amazon

