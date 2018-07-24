Under-$20 Hair Accessories for Getting Out of a Style Rut

We have our go-to hairstyles like top knots, mermaid waves and Princess Elsa–inspired French braids, but it’s easy to enter a hairstyle rut when you just don’t know how to spice it up. If you don’t want the major commitment of hair color or chopping your locks, adding fun accessories is a great option for doing it without any major commitment.
No matter if you sport springy curls, pin-straight locks, an asymmetrical bob or waist-length hair, adding accessories to your strands is the easiest way to add pizzazz. And just so you’re getting the most bang for your buck, we rounded up 20 hair accessories under $20, from festive headbands to unique bobby pins.
Free People Lotus Hair Pin
This two-pronged lotus hairpin gives major vacation vibes.
$18 at Free People
Anthropologie Springworthy Bandana
This soft and vibrant scarf will dress up an ordinary outfit instantly. It’s full of color and easy to wrap, so you can sport it in whatever fashion you please.
$18 at Anthropologie
Ban.do Mini Heart Pearlescent
To fulfill the dreams of your inner 15-year-old, this sequin heart comes with a hair clip and brooch so you can rock it on your strands or your shirt.
$10 at Ban.do
Free People Simple Metal Claw
When the temps are high, claw clips can be a long-haired girl’s best friend. This metal version is oh-so unique and turns this basic clip into a fashion statement.
$10 at Free People
Cara Flower Brooch Hair Tie
No matter how long or short your strands, if you can make a bun or pony, this embellished elastic will add summer flair to your look.
$15 at Nordstrom
Chloe and Isabel x Jen Atkin Oversized Circle Clip
An eclectic and modern way to sweep your tresses back. Best for half up, half down styles, this oversized clip is super chic.
$18 at Chloe and Isabel
Free People Stone Salon Clips
These gorgeous stone clips will not only hold hair in place but can be added to any style with ease.
$12 at Free People
L. Erickson Metal Double Headband
A classic and simple style that works on all lengths and textures, this headband is a must-have.
$18 at Nordstrom
Forever 21 High-Polish Bow Hair Pins
These gilded bows are great for sweeping back long or short styles while adding a classic yet feminine accent.
$2 at Forever 21
Free People Engraved Bun Cuff
Make your messy bun work-appropriate with this adorned cuff.
$18 at Free People
Free People All Things Headband Set
Remember the comb headbands in the early 2000s? They’re back, and we just can’t get enough.
$8 at Free People
Rosemary Pinstripe Bow Hair Tie
This is no ordinary hair bow. It’s oversized, pinstriped and sure to make a statement.
$14 at Francescas
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Headband
This satin-lined headband won’t roughhouse your strands when you readjust and will protect edges from breakage and frizz.
$13 at Grace Eleyae
My Kitsch Elongated Diamond Metal Bobby Pins
Festive bobbies will dress up any look, and these gilded, diamond-shaped pins will add flair to any style.
$12 at My Kitsch
Free People Bandana Scarf Pony
There’s no doubt that bandanas are super adorbs, but sometimes they can be stiff and fussy. This scrunchie had a bandana attached so it can be a quick go-to when you’re short on time.
$12 at Free People
My Kitsch Universal Styling Wrap
Wrap around your entire head as a turban or your pony and bun as a scarf. This blush wrap gives you options when styling your strands.
$16 at My Kitsch
Emi Jay Coco Hair Tie
This hair tie screams fall fashion. With tweed, gold embellishments and pearls all on one scrunchie, how can you resist?
$14 at Emi Jay
Tasha Acrylic Ball Set of 2 Ponytail Holders
Consider this the grown-up version of the bally trend you wore as a child. Pair them together or alone to add a touch of uniqueness to your pony.
$12 at Nordstrom
Urban Outfitters Rainbow Braid Ring Set
Add these holographic rings to any braids or ponytails for an edgy, super trendy look.
$10 at Urban Outfitters
Zara Patchwork Headband
This vibrant, printed headband is full of color and personality.
$15 at Zara
