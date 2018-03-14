20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts

One of the biggest misconceptions regarding beauty products is that the bigger the price tag, the better the results. The drugstore wants a word with whoever spread that vicious lie. Coverage comes in many forms, but we can’t deny the security of a foundation that disguises our blemishes without making the skin look too cakey or unnatural.

Although a lot of our favorite formulas tend to cost at least $20, there’s also a slew of budget-friendly options that are just as useful. We do wish some of these had a wider shade range, but hopefully that’ll change now that inclusivity is finally becoming a vital part of the beauty industry. Check out our favorites ahead.