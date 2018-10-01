20 Under-$20 Eye Products for Diminishing Puffiness and Dark Circles

StyleCaster
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

For most of us, catching a full eight-hour snooze is nearly impossible. In fact, it’s so rare that when we do get the proper amount of sleep, it should be celebrated. Amid a busy schedule of working, socializing, dating and working out, there’s not always enough hours in a day to do it all and get proper sleep.

While your body might adjust to running on fewer hours of sleep than you’d like to mention, your eyes are one of the first places lack of sleep shows. Thankfully, if you have a good skin-care routine, tired eyes are the least of your concern. Instead of waking up to tired, puffy, dark and lifeless eyes, you can smear on a cream in the morning (or at night) and voila! Your eyes (and face) look as good as new.

Ahead, 20 eye creams to cover up your insomnia, and they’re all less than $20.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Botanics 80% Organic Hydrating Eye Cream
Botanics 80% Organic Hydrating Eye Cream

The organic rosehip extract in this eye cream helps eyes appear younger and more radiant.

$13 at Ulta

Photo: Botanics
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | CeraVe Eye Repair Cream for Dark Circles
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream for Dark Circles

No more raccoon eyes with the help of this eye cream. It reduces the appearance of dark circles with a trio of ceramides that repair and replenish the delicate skin around the eyes.

$9 at Target

Photo: CeraVe
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

A great option for sensitive skin, this gel-cream is chock-full of hyaluronic acid for a punch of hydration.

$9 at Target

Photo: Cetaphil
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask (Single)
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask (Single)

After a long day, tear open this reparative mask to soothe, hydrate and nourish the eye area in just 10 minutes.

$13 at Sephora

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Garnier SkinAcive Clearly Brighter Anti-Dark Circle Eye Roller
Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Dark Circle Eye Roller

Conceal and soothe dark circles with this tinted formula and cooling roll-on applicator.

$9 at Walmart

Photo: Garnier
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask

An all-in-one eye mask that tightens, depuffs and brightens tired eyes.

Photo: Juice Beauty
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | L’Oreal Revitalife Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Treatment
L’Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Treatment

If aging eyes is your concern, this budget-friendly cream will help lift, tighten and firm so eyes look youthful and awake.

$9 at Walmart

Photo: L’Oreal
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel
Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel

Tested and proven to hydrate more than its luxury counterparts, this hydrating gel gives eyes a boost instantly.

$18 at Target

Photo: Olay
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Physicians Formula RefreshMint Cucumber & Bamboo Eye De-Puffer
Patchology Wink Wink Day & Night Eye Gels Kit

These hydrogel patches release retinol and peptides at night and caffeine and collagen in the morning for the ultimate eye treatment.

$14 at Nordstrom

Photo: Patchology
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Physicians Formula RefreshMint Cucumber & Bamboo Eye De-Puffer
Physicians Formula RefreshMint Cucumber & Bamboo Eye De-Puffer

Perfect for travel, this pick-me-up refreshing stick is tiny enough to fit in your purse and filled with moisturizing and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, bamboo and cucumber.

$10 at Walgreens

Photo: Physicians Formula
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Rodial Dragon’s Blood Eye Mask Single Sachet
Rodial Dragon’s Blood Eye Mask Single Sachet

Pop these dragon's blood patches on during your morning commute and arrive with refreshed and depuffed peepers.

$6 at SpaceNK

Photo: Rodial
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | SheaMoisture Matcha Green Tea & Probiotics Soothing Eye Cream
SheaMoisture Matcha Green Tea & Probiotics Soothing Eye Cream

Filled with matcha and probiotics, this eye cream is like a nutritional antioxidant-rich boost for your peeps.

$11 at Target

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Pen
Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Pen

For immediate relief, pop this pen in your purse and apply around eye area throughout the day.

$20 at Ulta

Photo: Skyn Iceland
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Too Cool For School Coconut Oil Serum Eye Patch
Too Cool for School Coconut Oil Serum Eye Patch

This eye mask is filled with coconut water and oil for mega-hydration.

$6 at Bloomingdales

Photo: Too Cool For School
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Yes To Blueberries Eye Firming Treatment, Age Refresh
Yes to Blueberries Eye Firming Treatment, Age Refresh

Antioxidant-rich blueberries in this firming treatment help to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet.

$16 at CVS

Photo: Yes To
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Hado Labo Tokyo Age Correcting Eye Cream
Hado Labo Tokyo Age Correcting Eye Cream

Collagen and pink silk tree bark extract help with anti-aging and discoloration so your peepers age slowly.

$14 at Target

Photo: Hado Labo Tokyo
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Acure Radically Rejuvenating Eye Cream
Acure Radically Rejuvenating Eye Cream

Going clean in your beauty routine, doesn’t mean giving up your eye cream. This vegan and cruelty-free cream is filled with a blend of chlorella and edelweiss to awaken and hydrate eyes.

$17 at Target

Photo: Acure
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Mario Badescu Chamomile Eye Cream
Mario Badescu Chamomile Eye Cream

Calming chamomile in this luxurious cream will calm and soothe irritated eyes.

$18 at Ulta

Photo: Mario Badescu
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Honest Beauty Instant Plump Eye Cream Facial Treatment
Honest Beauty Instant Plump Eye Cream Facial Treatment

Hyaluronic acid, chamomile, and baobab fruit in this eye plumper hydrate, soothe and boost tired eyes.

$20 at Target

Photo: Honest Beauty
STYLECASTER | Under $20 Eye Creams | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream

Super hydrator, hyaluronic acid, keeps the eye area moisturized and locks in hydration all day.

$14 at Target

Photo: Neutrogena

