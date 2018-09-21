StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Curl Perfectors for Waves, Curls and Coils

20 Under-$20 Curl Perfectors for Waves, Curls and Coils

20 Under-$20 Curl Perfectors for Waves, Curls and Coils
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Truth be told, most curly girls are product junkies by heart. And not because we have loads of money to spend on hair care, but because it seems to take testing 15+ products before finding one that actually works for our hair type. We need moisture, definition, hydration and hold and while plenty of products claim to do all of these things, curly hair care is not a one-fits-all market.

MORE: 20 Under-$20 Deep Conditioners for Hair TLC on a Budget

Waves have different needs than curls, and curls have different needs than coils, but how do you know which one to pick? To save you a headache and a boatload of cash, we rounded up the top curl perfectors that actually work and are budget-friendly. No matter how loose or tight your spirals are, you’re sure to find a styler that works for you.

STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Elongating Flaxseed Gel
Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Elongating Flaxseed Gel

If shrinkage is a top concern, this flaxseed gel will elongate and stretch curls to give you maximum length.

$8 at Target

Photo: Aunt Jackie's.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Cream
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Cream

If you prefer clean formulas in your hair care, try this super-food-infused defining cream.

$20 at Sephora

Photo: Briogeo.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream

A fan favorite, this curling cream is perfect for girls with coily and kinky textures.

$6 at Target

Photo: Cantu.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Carol’s Daughter Healthy Hair Butter
Carol’s Daughter Healthy Hair Butter

When dry strands need a little TLC, this hair butter conditions and nourishes so you can sport your best curls yet.

$17 at HSN

Photo: Carol's Daughter.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Curl Junkie Curl Assurance Smoothing Lotion
Curl Junkie Curl Assurance Smoothing Lotion

For smooth or sleek styles, this lightweight lotion adds moisture and eliminates frizz.

$20 at Naturally Curly

Photo: Curl Junkie.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Curls Blueberry Bliss Twist N Shout Cream
Curls Blueberry Bliss Twist N Shout Cream

Twist-outs are a curly girl’s best friend and this blueberry-infused cream keeps your twists defined and full of sheen.

$15 at Curls

Photo: Curls.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Curly Sexy Hair Curl Power Curl Bounce Mousse
Curly Sexy Hair Curl Power Curl Bounce Mousse

This foam mousse brings spring back into lifeless curls.

$12 at CVS

Photo: SexyHair.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | DevaCurl Beautiful Mess Curl Sculpting Pomade
DevaCurl Beautiful Mess Curl Sculpting Pomade

Enhance any texture or slick down frizzy strands with this gel-pomade that is chock-full of moisture.

$20 at Sephora

Photo: DevaCurl.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum
Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum

Adding a lightweight serum to your curly-hair routine will provide hydration and sheen without weighing strands down.

$6 at Walmart

Photo: Dove.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Garnier Fructis Style Wonder Waves Wave-Enhancing Spray
Garnier Fructis Style Wonder Waves Wave-Enhancing Spray

On days when your hair is falling limp, spritz this wave enhancer to give waves a boost.

$4 at Walmart

Photo: Garnier Fructis.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | It’s A 10 Miracle Styling Mousse
It’s A 10 Miracle Styling Mousse

Ideal for fine or thin tresses, this mousse provides volume and hold.

$13 at Walmart

Photo: It's a 10.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Kinky-Curly Original Curling Custard
Kinky-Curly Original Curling Custard

An oldie but goodie, this curling custard does it all. It holds, nourishes, moisturizes and defines from root to tip.

$15 at Target

Photo: Kinky-Curly.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Miss Jessie’s Multi Cultural Curls
Miss Jessie’s Multi Cultural Curls

A flake-free, flexible lotion that enhances all curl types. A great go-to for wash-and-go days.

$16 at Target

Photo: Miss Jessie's.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

Infused with argan oil, this curl hydrator moisturizes and defines any curl type.

$13 at Sephora

Photo: Morrocanoil.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Not Your Mother’s Curl Cream Tahitian Garden Glower & Mango Butter
Not Your Mother’s Curl Cream Tahitian Garden Glower & Mango Butter

Apply this combing cream before you detangle to decrease frizz and tangles.

$9 at Walgreens

Photo: Not Your Mother's Naturals.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner
Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner

Perfect spirals start in the shower. Replenish dry or stressed curls with this über-moisturizing conditioner.

$20 at Ulta

Photo: Ouidad.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Pantene Curl Perfection Sculpting Gel
Pantene Curl Perfection Sculpting Gel

Slick down flyaways and tame frizz with a strong-hold gel like this one.

$5 at Walmart

Photo: Pantene Pro-V.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Reparative Leave-in Conditioner
SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Reparative Leave-in Conditioner

A great option for heat-styled or colored hair, the Jamaican black castor oil and shea butter in this restorative leave-in moisturize and strengthen hair so it doesn’t break or snap.

$11 at Sally Beauty

Photo: SheaMoisture.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Taliah Waajid Curly Cream
Taliah Waajid Curly Cream

This hydrating styler conditions and holds curls in place for days.

$7 at Target

Photo: Taliah Waajid.
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Products for Curly Hair | Verb Curl Cream
Verb Curl Cream

If hold is a top concern for you, this lightweight cream will keep strands in place without the crunch.

$16 at Verb

Photo: Verb.

