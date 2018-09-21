20 Under-$20 Curl Perfectors for Waves, Curls and Coils

Truth be told, most curly girls are product junkies by heart. And not because we have loads of money to spend on hair care, but because it seems to take testing 15+ products before finding one that actually works for our hair type. We need moisture, definition, hydration and hold and while plenty of products claim to do all of these things, curly hair care is not a one-fits-all market.

Waves have different needs than curls, and curls have different needs than coils, but how do you know which one to pick? To save you a headache and a boatload of cash, we rounded up the top curl perfectors that actually work and are budget-friendly. No matter how loose or tight your spirals are, you’re sure to find a styler that works for you.