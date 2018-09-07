20 Under-$20 Bronzers for Extending Your Summer Glow

Though we’ve been schooled on the benefits of self-tanner, it still doesn’t beat the convenience of a bronzer. Not only does it require way less time to apply; it’s also just as easy to remove, offered in just as many finishes and way more cost-efficient. It’s especially helpful in the midst of a seasonal transition, when we want to readjust for the fall, while also maintaining the sun-kissed glow we achieved over the summer.
And as always, we’re firm believers in keeping the selection process as affordable as possible. Once you’ve decided whether you prefer a cream or powder finish, as well as the best shade for your skin tone, peruse this list of top-rated bronzers, all of which have an under-$20 price tag.
Physician's Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
A creamy illuminator infused with ample fatty acids and pro-vitamins for a moisturized, healthy-looking glow.
Available on Amazon
NYX Matte Bronzer
Five options for reviving your glow without the extra shimmer and shine.
Available on Amazon
MAC/Aaliyah Bronzing Powder
This special-edition powder offers a soft pearl shimmer for a sheer finish.
$16.80 at MAC Cosmetics
L'Oreal Camila Cabello Sun-Lit Bronzer
A limited-edition liquid formula that'll mix in flawlessly with your foundation or concealer.
Available at Amazon
Milani Baked Bronzer
Dust this on your face and body for a faux post-vacay glow.
$9 at Milani
Essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder
A mattifying complexion booster for oily skin types.
Available at Amazon
Physician's Formula Bronze Booster Highlight & Contour Palette
In addition to a bronzer pod, this three-piece pack includes lighter shades for highlighting as well.
Available at Amazon
Catrice Sun Lover Glow Bronzing Powder
The marbled powder ensures that you're getting ample shimmer wherever you apply this glow enhancer.
Available at Amazon
Models Own Sculpt & Glow Pro Crème to Powder Bronzer
This one goes on like a smooth, satin cream, but dries into a matte, glowy finish.
\$12.99 at Ulta
NOTE Terracotta Iluminating Powder
The macadamia oil in this formula ensures that your skin stays moisturized, no matter the level of coverage.
$20 at NOTE Cosmetics
Lottie London Tan Time Powder Bronzer
Use this powder to contour your cheekbones or simply wash all over the cheeks and forehead for a brighter complexion.
$6.99 at Ulta
Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer
This dermatologically tested matte formula is especially effective for those with oily skin.
Available at Amazon
L.A. Girl Velvet Contour Stick
Infused with jojoba seed oil, shea butter, cocoa seed butter and grape seed oil for ample hydration as you add definition to your cheekbones.
Available at Amazon
Winky Lux Coffee Bronzer
A coffee-scented complexion booster that can also be used for contouring.
$20 at Winky Lux
Pacifica Sundreams Lotus Infused Bronzer Duo
Blend both colors together and apply all over for a brighter complexion or use separately to highlight and contour wherever you see fit.
Available at Amazon
Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Radiance Powder
A blend of shimmery shades to apply lightly over the face for a sun-kissed glow.
$12.99 at Target
Almay Powder Bronzer Blush
A lightweight, hypoallergenic powder for sensitive skin.
Available at Amazon
Rimmel Natural Bronzer
A low-key option for those who want to forgo the extra shimmer.
Available at Amazon
COVERGIRL Queen Natural Hue Mineral Bronzer
A mineral powder option made specifically for darker skin.
Available at Amazon
Becca Gradient Sunlit Bronzer
A highlighter-bronzer blend for natural-looking radiance.
Available at Amazon
