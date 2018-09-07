StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Bronzers for Extending Your Summer Glow

20 Under-$20 Bronzers for Extending Your Summer Glow

20 Under-$20 Bronzers for Extending Your Summer Glow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Though we’ve been schooled on the benefits of self-tanner, it still doesn’t beat the convenience of a bronzer. Not only does it require way less time to apply; it’s also just as easy to remove, offered in just as many finishes and way more cost-efficient. It’s especially helpful in the midst of a seasonal transition, when we want to readjust for the fall, while also maintaining the sun-kissed glow we achieved over the summer.

MORE: How to Wear Bronzer if Your Skin Is Already Brown

And as always, we’re firm believers in keeping the selection process as affordable as possible. Once you’ve decided whether you prefer a cream or powder finish, as well as the best shade for your skin tone, peruse this list of top-rated bronzers, all of which have an under-$20 price tag.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Physician's Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Physician's Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

A creamy illuminator infused with ample fatty acids and pro-vitamins for a moisturized, healthy-looking glow.

Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Physician's Formula.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | NYX Matte Bronzer
NYX Matte Bronzer

Five options for reviving your glow without the extra shimmer and shine.

Available on Amazon 

Photo: NYX Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | MAC/Aaliyah Bronzing Powder
MAC/Aaliyah Bronzing Powder

This special-edition powder offers a soft pearl shimmer for a sheer finish.

$16.80 at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | L'Oreal Camila Cabello Sun-Lit Bronzer
L'Oreal Camila Cabello Sun-Lit Bronzer

A limited-edition liquid formula that'll mix in flawlessly with your foundation or concealer.

Available at Amazon

Photo: L'Oreal Paris.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Milani Baked Bronzer
Milani Baked Bronzer

Dust this on your face and body for a faux post-vacay glow.

$9 at Milani

Photo: Milani.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder
Essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder

A mattifying complexion booster for oily skin types.

Available at Amazon

Photo: essence cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Physician's Formula Bronze Booster Highlight & Contour Palette
Physician's Formula Bronze Booster Highlight & Contour Palette

In addition to a bronzer pod, this three-piece pack includes lighter shades for highlighting as well.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Physician's Formula.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Catrice Sun Lover Glow Bronzing Powder
Catrice Sun Lover Glow Bronzing Powder

The marbled powder ensures that you're getting ample shimmer wherever you apply this glow enhancer.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Catrice Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Models Own Sculpt & Glow Pro Crème to Powder Bronzer
Models Own Sculpt & Glow Pro Crème to Powder Bronzer

This one goes on like a smooth, satin cream, but dries into a matte, glowy finish.

\$12.99 at Ulta

Photo: Models Own.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | NOTE Terracotta Iluminating Powder
NOTE Terracotta Iluminating Powder

The macadamia oil in this formula ensures that your skin stays moisturized, no matter the level of coverage.

$20 at NOTE Cosmetics

Photo: NOTE Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Lottie London Tan Time Powder Bronzer
Lottie London Tan Time Powder Bronzer

Use this powder to contour your cheekbones or simply wash all over the cheeks and forehead for a brighter complexion.

$6.99 at Ulta

Photo: Lottie London.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer
Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer

This dermatologically tested matte formula is especially effective for those with oily skin.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Wet n Wild.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | L.A. Girl Velvet Contour Stick
L.A. Girl Velvet Contour Stick

Infused with jojoba seed oil, shea butter, cocoa seed butter and grape seed oil for ample hydration as you add definition to your cheekbones.

Available at Amazon

Photo: L.A. Girl Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Winky Lux Coffee Bronzer
Winky Lux Coffee Bronzer

A coffee-scented complexion booster that can also be used for contouring.

$20 at Winky Lux

Photo: Winky Lux.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Pacifica Sundreams Lotus Infused Bronzer Duo
Pacifica Sundreams Lotus Infused Bronzer Duo

Blend both colors together and apply all over for a brighter complexion or use separately to highlight and contour wherever you see fit.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Pacifica.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Radiance Powder
Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Radiance Powder

A blend of shimmery shades to apply lightly over the face for a sun-kissed glow.

$12.99 at Target

Photo: Soap & Glory.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Almay Powder Bronzer Blush
Almay Powder Bronzer Blush

A lightweight, hypoallergenic powder for sensitive skin.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Almay.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Rimmel Natural Bronzer
Rimmel Natural Bronzer

A low-key option for those who want to forgo the extra shimmer.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Rimmel London
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | COVERGIRL Queen Natural Hue Mineral Bronzer
COVERGIRL Queen Natural Hue Mineral Bronzer

A mineral powder option made specifically for darker skin.

Available at Amazon

Photo: COVERGIRL.
STYLECASTER | Bronzers Under $20 | Becca Gradient Sunlit Bronzer
Becca Gradient Sunlit Bronzer

A highlighter-bronzer blend for natural-looking radiance.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Becca Cosmetics.

