The Under-$10 Beauty Products Celebs Love Picking Up at the Drugstore

What isn’t there to love about a beauty bargain, especially when it costs less than an expensive lunch? Hair, skin and makeup drugstore finds are among our most treasured possessions, so whenever one is recommended by a trusted source—like A-listers with glam expertise—we’re all ears.

More often than not, celebrities name-drop pricey treatments and products while describing their beauty regimens, but as of late, it seems a lot of them are on board with affordability instead. For instance, Lea Michele’s current rotation includes a $4 face mask, while Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch swears by Aquaphor for keeping her famous pout hydrated. Ready for the drugstore haul of your dreams? Here are more celebrity-approved products to pick up on your next CVS run.