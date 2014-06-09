10 Awesome Ways to Use Nail Polish (Besides on Your Nails)

If you’re anything like us, you hoard nail polish more than any other beauty product. Even if you just use each polish color one time, you still have a surplus of polishes, so you may as well put them to good use, right? Luckily, your prized collection is good for a lot more than just some DIY nail art. Below are 10 awesome unconventional ways to use nail polish. Tell us how you use your polish in the comments below!

1. Using one or two (or more, depending on how creative you are!) of your favorite polish colors, paint your earphones to add some fun. Stick to the remote control, plug, and the outer most part of the earphone for the best results.

2. Keep your desk neat and tidy by organizing folder tabs by nail polish. Store your financial papers in red folders, coupons in blue, personal letters in purple, or however you decide! Simply paint the label portion of a folder with a polish color and, if you want, write over the dry paint with marker.

3. Paint your phone case with nail polish! Free hand some killer art, or just go along the edges for a pop of color. Use masking tape to create perfect chevron pattern, or pick up a stencil to keep things in the lines. However you decide to decorate your phone, remember to paint the case and let it dry before you put it on your phone.

4. Millions of keys on your keyring? Polish the tops of your keys to differentiate between home, garage, mailbox, and whatever else you may have on there.

5. Make your old school bulletin board even more colorful by using nail polish on the heads of push pins. If you want to take things one step further, paint them with one solid color, then add on white or black polka dots!

6. Long night out in your favorite pair of heels? Find a polish color to match your shoes and paint over any scuffs. If you’ve got black leather shoes that need a fix, use black polish with a matte top coat over it so the shine won’t give anything away!

7. Have some fun with hair accessories without buying any new ones. Paint your bobby pins with coordinating polish colors and place them in your hair for a bright pop of color.

8. Give your purse a makeover by painting over the hardware with a different metallic. Make your silver buckles gold or your gold zippers silver with a quick swipe of nail polish.

9. Get yourself a multi-pack of earrings and paint over each studded pair with a different, bright polish color. Mix and match colors together for extra fun, or paint over the colors with new hues when you get bored.

10. Buy a sheet of small, white, round stickers. Paint each sticker with each different nail polish you have, then put the stickers on the bottle cap of the corresponding color, effectively swatching the tops of your nail polish so you can always find the color you need when they’re organized standing upright.