10 Weird (But Awesome!) Ways to Use Baby Powder For Beauty

Every now and then, we come across a pretty common item that somehow manages to become a staple in our beauty routine. From a toothbrush to coconut oil, there are plenty of multi-purpose products out there. The one we’re excited about recently, though, is baby powder. Whether you’ve been using the household item as an eyelash primer for years or you’ve only used it to soothe irritated skin, baby powder has some pretty weird and awesome uses. Below are 10 of the unconventional ways we harness the power of baby powder. We have a feeling you’ll be buying in bulk once you learn all of these tricks!

1. Thicken up your eyelashes by dusting with baby powder before you apply mascara. The powder will act as a primer, giving you fuller lashes without the falsies.

2. Out of your favorite dry shampoo? Sprinkle some baby powder underneath the top layer of hair at your roots to absorb excess oil. If you have dark hair, mix the baby powder with cocoa powder. For red hair, mix in some cinnamon. Finger through your hair to evenly distribute throughout and you’ll be good to go.

MORE: 12 Weird Ways to Use Coconut Oil

3. Before you go running — or before you step outside on a hot summer day — put some baby powder in between your thighs to prevent chafing.

4. Bring a bottle of powder to the beach for when you’ll be heading home. Anywhere you have sand stuck to you, sprinkle powder, then wipe off. The sweat, oil, and water that’s causing the sand to stick will be absorbed by the baby powder, and the sand will come clean off your skin.

5. When you’re finished shaving your legs or underarms, shake some powder onto your skin. The cooling, drying effect works as an amazing aftershave, leaving you feeling fresh.

MORE: 10 (Surprising!) Ways to Use a Toothbrush in Your Beauty Routine

6. During a hot summer night, put some baby powder on your sheets before heading to sleep and you’ll be cool and dry all night long!

7. Using a large powder brush, set your makeup with baby powder once you’re finished. Make sure to only apply a small amount to keep it as translucent as possible. The powder will also work to absorb any excess oil, keeping you from looking too dewy.

8. Are you a DIY waxer? Apply baby powder to the area of skin you’ll be waxing before you begin. The wax will be better able to grab your hairs, and your skin will be soothed by the cooling effect of the powder.

MORE: 50 Brilliant Beauty Uses for Common Household Items

9. Use baby powder under your arms as a deodorant. It’ll absorb perspiration happening, plus leave you with a fresh scent.

10. Before you’re going to wear sneakers or other closed toed shoes without socks, sprinkle some baby powder into them. The powder will take care of any sweat (and therefore odor) that may happen. You can also sprinkle the powder into them post-wear to keep the fresh smell for the next time you pull them out of the closet.