The Ultimate Rainy Day Essentials To Keep Your Hair Looking Great

Let’s face it: we’ve been having a lot of rain lately what with this whole global warming thing and all. All the wet weather means that you either have to leave the house with a waterproof hairstyle, or you have to be prepared for humidity and heavy rains to call for a change in hairstyle at any minute. See also: getting caught without an umbrella.

Though it’s not ideal for your hair, a rainy day doesn’t have to mean an automatic bad hair day. Being prepared with serums, pomades, hairstyling tools and the like can mean the difference between “the wet look” and “the drowned-and-unfortunate look.” With the help of these 10 tips above, we’ll help you turn the bad weather day into a good hair day.

