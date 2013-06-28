The Ultimate Rainy Day Essentials To Keep Your Hair Looking Great

Let’s face it: we’ve been having a lot of rain lately what with this whole global warming thing and all. All the wet weather means that you either have to leave the house with a waterproof hairstyle, or you have to be prepared for humidity and heavy rains to call for a change in hairstyle at any minute. See also: getting caught without an umbrella.
Though it’s not ideal for your hair, a rainy day doesn’t have to mean an automatic bad hair day. Being prepared with serums, pomades, hairstyling tools and the like can mean the difference between “the wet look” and “the drowned-and-unfortunate look.” With the help of these 10 tips above, we’ll help you turn the bad weather day into a good hair day.
You don't have to have a bad hair day just because it's raining!
It always helps to have hair ties on hand, and these will look just as good on a ponytail or twist as they do on the wrist.
Tasha Snake Hair Ties, $12 for a set of 5, nordstrom.com
When the weather turns really torrential, it's time to pull out the big guns. This extra strength frizz fighting serum is perfect on wet or dry hair, and it really helps tame texture.
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Extra-Strength Hair Serum, $7.99, target.com
Packed with macadamia oil to create a protective barrier against heat styling, you can use this when blowing your hair out again, or slick it back into a sleek ponytail or updo. The honey extract also mends split ends.
Carol's Daughter Macadamia Hold and Control Smoother, $22, carolsdaughter.com
We love this mica mineral packed gel-cream that gives hair a salon fresh style. You can use it on wet or dry hair to recover manageability without adding weight or stiffness.
Shu Uemura Touch of Gloss, $38, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com
Ponytail? Updo? Topknot? This tiny, portable kit (customized for your hair color) is perfect for achieving all the looks you want in a snap. Stash it in your bag or desk for an instant style upgrade.
Rsession Tools Pin-Up Girl Kit, $19.99, rickysnyc.com
This double duty leave-in lotion protects hair against damage while taming frizz and flyaways. If you decide to go with heat styling, use this first.
Matrix Keratindose ProKeratin Renewal Spray, $19.99, amazon.com
Technically, this is a beach spray, but it's genius for taming unruly texture and giving instant grip to your hair, so you can tame it into a gorgeous, polished style. Frankly, we're in love.
Kerastase Spray-A-Porter, $35, kerastase-usa.com
Girls with curls will want to lock down hydration and seal out frizz before you even start the day. This nourishing serum will do the trick.
Davines Momo Serum, $22, barneys.com
Whether it's after a workout or in the middle of a torrential downpour, damp hair can be quickly tamed in the same way. This post-workout kit includes dry shampoo, heat protection spray, glossing cream and a headband for a sleek style in mere minutes.
Oscar Blandi Post-Workout Styling Kit, $25, oscarblandi.com
When it comes to rainy days, a headband can be a mane-taming dream come true. Pick one with beautiful color and interesting details, like this one from Nordstrom.
Tasha Diamond Headband, $28, nordstrom.com
Try a topknot or a sleek bun when the weather goes foul. These bun donuts make styling a snap! Simply slide over your ponytail and tuck hair around the bun shaper. Done.
Capelli Small Bun Shaper Kit, $5, rickysnyc.com
Go for a frizz defying hairspray to seal in any style so the water doesn't ruin your look. This is a favorite, with great styling without feeling stiff or turning crunchy.
Nexxus Frizz Defy Frizz Protection Hair Spray, $11.99, ulta.com