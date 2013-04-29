Ultimate Jazz Fest Packing Guide with Blogger Jessica Sturdy

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22-years in Illinois, she moved on to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life! Be sure to follow her at @bowsandsequins and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.
Jazz Fest celebrates America’s richest music culture in the eclectic, funky town of New Orleans. While New Orleans may be best known for Mardi Gras, there are quite a few festivals that help give NOLA its “Festival Capital of the World” name. Whether it’s the French Quarter Fest, Po-Boy Festival, or New Orleans Film Fest, each fete celebrates the city’s unique food, music, and multicultural heritage all year long.
The late spring weather in New Orleans can be anywhere from warm and breezy to hot and humid. To avoid that swampy Louisiana look during Jazz Fest, you’ll want to keep your attire light and airy. Read: boho chic. To avoid any makeup meltdowns, keep your beauty look on the natural side. A hat and tinted moisturizer with SPF (like Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}) are essential! (We know, this is the perfect time to work on your pre-Memorial-Day tan, but you don’t want to go back home looking like a lobster!)
To blend right in, stick with the usual festival fashions featuring floral frocks, cut-off shorts, straw fedoras, and an eye-catching pair of sunglasses. Since NOLA lends a laid back, down-to-Earth vibe, feel free to leave the street-style pressures of music festivals at home. You’re sure to look and feel stylish and relaxed with our Jazz Fest Packing Guide above!
You’ll definitely want to keep your skin hydrated in the New Orleans heat! This moisturizer provides the rich hydration of a lotion with SPF. Perfect for hot & humid temps! Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}; $12.99; at olay.com
A lipstick that packs a punch! Nothing looks more chic than a glowing face, a few coats of mascara, and a bold lip! Keep your beauty routine on the natural side. A melting makeup mess doesn’t look cute on anyone. Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick; $32; at saksfifthavenue.com
A go-with-everything pair of sandals is a suitcase must-have. Save some space with a cognac pair that will complement all of your outfits. You can never go wrong with a little pop of color in New Orleans! DV by Dolce Vita 'Darcie' Sandals; $68.95; at nordstrom.com
Florals are one of spring’s most sought-after prints. This watercolor dress makes for the ultimate festival frock. The loose shift shape will keep you from feeling stuffy, no matter how high the
thermometer reads. Cheap Monday Scout Watercolor Shift Dress; $100; at urbanoutfitters.com
Since you’ll be Instagram-ing and Shazam-ing your day away, make sure you have a backup battery in your bag! Nothing puts a damper on your day faster than a dead iPhone. Trust. J.Crew Printed Backup Battery for iPhone; $39.50; at jcrew.com
NOLA is known for bright, saturated tones, so why not add a major punch of color to your usual summer topper? This neon-banded fedora is the perfect accessory to keep the sun out of your eyes and off of your face. If you’re not into compliments, leave this one off of your list. You’re bound to create some buzz! Toyo Crochet Small Brim Fedora with Neon Band; $139; at mytheresa.com
Take your shorts and crop top look to the next level with a pair of colored denim shorts. No one will mistake your denim cut-offs for jorts in this fresh, spring hue! Blank Denim 5 Pocket Short; $70; at piperlime.gap.com
Mirrored sunglasses are all the rage right now. Keep squints at bay and stay looking fly with these sensational sunnies that are easy on the eyes! Le Specs Halfmoon Magic Sunglasses; $59; at nordstrom.com