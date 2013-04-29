Ultimate Jazz Fest Packing Guide with Blogger Jessica Sturdy

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22-years in Illinois, she moved on to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life! Be sure to follow her at @bowsandsequins and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.

Jazz Fest celebrates America’s richest music culture in the eclectic, funky town of New Orleans. While New Orleans may be best known for Mardi Gras, there are quite a few festivals that help give NOLA its “Festival Capital of the World” name. Whether it’s the French Quarter Fest, Po-Boy Festival, or New Orleans Film Fest, each fete celebrates the city’s unique food, music, and multicultural heritage all year long.

The late spring weather in New Orleans can be anywhere from warm and breezy to hot and humid. To avoid that swampy Louisiana look during Jazz Fest, you’ll want to keep your attire light and airy. Read: boho chic. To avoid any makeup meltdowns, keep your beauty look on the natural side. A hat and tinted moisturizer with SPF (like Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}) are essential! (We know, this is the perfect time to work on your pre-Memorial-Day tan, but you don’t want to go back home looking like a lobster!)

To blend right in, stick with the usual festival fashions featuring floral frocks, cut-off shorts, straw fedoras, and an eye-catching pair of sunglasses. Since NOLA lends a laid back, down-to-Earth vibe, feel free to leave the street-style pressures of music festivals at home. You’re sure to look and feel stylish and relaxed with our Jazz Fest Packing Guide above!

