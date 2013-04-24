Ultimate Jazz Fest Packing Guide with Blogger Christine Bibbo Herr

Christine Bibbo Herr is the voice behind NYCPretty.com. After working as a leading fashion editor for publications such as Health, Real Simple, Family Circle, Rachel Ray, The Knot, and Good Housekeeping. Her passion for the fashion world has also brought her to start her own small styling company. Keep an eye out because you can catch Christine around New York City showing off all her quirky and unique outfits! Be sure to follow her at @nycpretty and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.

It’s festival season lovelies! And what better way to celebrate sun, fun and music than at Jazz Fest? The culture of New Orleans and Louisiana encompasses styles associated with blues, folk, rock, bluegrass and everything in between. But of course, the shining star is jazz!

When I’m packing for a weekend getaway like this one, I have to keep a lot of factors in mind. With music playing on multiple stages, delicious Louisiana cuisine, and amazing crafts from local artists and those from around the world selling their work, there will be lots of walking, shopping and noshing! Of course I want to look (and feel) cool yet stylish in the steamy temps and blazing sun, right? So I usually opt for flirty, breezy fabrics and lots of protective accessories such as floppy hats, lightweight wraps and a great pair of sunnies to keep under cover!

As for my beauty routine, I try to bring the bare minimum to keep it simple. The key players in my makeup bag usually include a miracle moisturizer (like Olay Fresh Effects {Long Live Moisture!} Satin Finish Lotion), a long-lasting mascara, a great gloss, and a tinted moisturizer with SPF protection (like Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}). Oh, and since I’m a tomboy at heart, I never let a day go by without a workout. So running shoes and girly fitness gear always have a place in my pack! Here’s a glimpse of some goodies that should definitely make the cut! Check out my travel checklist below!

For more information about our relationship with Olay click here: cmp.ly/3