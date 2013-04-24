Ultimate Jazz Fest Packing Guide with Blogger Christine Bibbo Herr

Christine Bibbo Herr is the voice behind NYCPretty.com. After working as a leading fashion editor for publications such as Health, Real Simple, Family Circle, Rachel Ray, The Knot, and Good Housekeeping. Her passion for the fashion world has also brought her to start her own small styling company. Keep an eye out because you can catch Christine around New York City showing off all her quirky and unique outfits! Be sure to follow her at @nycpretty and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.
It’s festival season lovelies! And what better way to celebrate sun, fun and music than at Jazz Fest? The culture of New Orleans and Louisiana encompasses styles associated with blues, folk, rock, bluegrass and everything in between. But of course, the shining star is jazz!
When I’m packing for a weekend getaway like this one, I have to keep a lot of factors in mind. With music playing on multiple stages, delicious Louisiana cuisine, and amazing crafts from local artists and those from around the world selling their work, there will be lots of walking, shopping and noshing! Of course I want to look (and feel) cool yet stylish in the steamy temps and blazing sun, right? So I usually opt for flirty, breezy fabrics and lots of protective accessories such as floppy hats, lightweight wraps and a great pair of sunnies to keep under cover!
As for my beauty routine, I try to bring the bare minimum to keep it simple. The key players in my makeup bag usually include a miracle moisturizer (like Olay Fresh Effects {Long Live Moisture!} Satin Finish Lotion), a long-lasting mascara, a great gloss, and a tinted moisturizer with SPF protection (like Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}). Oh, and since I’m a tomboy at heart, I never let a day go by without a workout. So running shoes and girly fitness gear always have a place in my pack! Here’s a glimpse of some goodies that should definitely make the cut! Check out my travel checklist below!
For more information about our relationship with Olay click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through to see Christine's Ultimate Packing Guide for Jazz Fest!
Packing beauty products is very tricky these days so I have to be selective and simple when I travel. When bringing the necessities, I always have to include a hydrating lightweight moisturizer. This one leaves my skin silky smooth and soft without a sticky finish. Olay Fresh Effects {Long Live Moisture!} Satin Finish Lotion; $12.99; at olay.com
One thing’s for sure, I can’t leave for a festival without packing my “concert crop cami”! It’s lightweight and low-key, yet super stylish for the steamy southern temps in New Orleans. And it easily layers over swimsuits, bras and tanks for a versatile look all weekend long. Always a crowd pleaser! Aerie Concert Crop Top; $14.99; at ae.com
I’m just as sporty as I am sparkly, so I never leave home without my running sneakers. It’s always fun to see a new city on foot, and a brisk run is the perfect way to start or end my day! In sleek black and neon hues, these comfy kicks are super stylin’ so I can wear them even when I’m not breakin’ a sweat. Asics Gel-Kayano Running Sneaker; $150; at asicsamerica.com
I can’t leave the house (or hotel) without my lip-gloss! Even if I wear nothing else on my face, I always feel extra glam with some shimmer on my kisser. I especially love this one from COVERGIRL in Starlet Sand for spring. It’s the perfect mix of color and shine all in one! Pucker up! CoverGirl Queen Collection Lip Gloss; $5.49; at drugstore.com
No matter what the occasion, I’m all about comfort, color and style. This carefree, flirty sundress is the perfect go-to festival frock! It’s playful pleated body packs perfectly without wrinkling. And paired with strappy sandals and a floppy hat, it’s fun for the sweltering sun. While funky wedges and a cute cardi make it right for night! Laney Pleated Skirt Halter Dress; $495; at aliceandolivia.com
As much as I love the sun on my skin and warmer temps down south, I know that it’s super important to use an SPF daily, especially when I’m outside all day jammin’ to an amazing line-up. That’s where this BB cream comes into play! It's the perfect solution for SPF, Hydration, and color in an easy one-step application. {BB Cream} Fair-to-Light or Light-to-Medium; $12.99; at olay.com
Here comes the sun! My Mabel’s are another never-leave-home-without-it item! These uber-cool, retro sunnies shade my eyes from harmful rays and keep me looking cool 24/7. The hexagon shape is a retro showstopper with an old Hollywood vibe that I love. Warby Parker "Mabel" Sunnies; $95; at warbyparker.com
A simple wrap in a poppy print goes a long way. Especially when trying to put together a versatile weekend wardrobe. That’s why I always have a few on hand when traveling. They’re perfect to wear in chilly airports, as a sarong over my bikini or around my shoulders for a glam dinner date. Echo Design "Lupe Wrapping" Scarf; $48; at echodesign.com
When the temps heat up, I LIVE in my cutoffs. These are my faves in a tie-dye pastel pink print. They pair perfectly with my “Concert Cami” and a bikini layered underneath! Rock–n-roll girls! Free People Tie Due Denim Cutoffs; $118; at freepeople.com
When look FAB with no fuss, I always reach for a volumizing black mascara to keep my lashes looking long and luscious. This waterproof formula works overtime to keep me looking glam when I’m on the go! CoverGirl Lash Blast; $7.79; at drugstore.com
No matter what the destination, bring a bikini in your bag. It takes up very little real-estate in your suitcase and ya never know when there will be a pool party or a chance to catch some waves on your travels. Roxy suits rock because they’re made to play in. They’re just as fashionable as they are functional so I never have to worry about loosing my top when a huge wave rolls in! Roxy Beach Tropics 70's Halter Bikini Top; $32.99; at roxy.com