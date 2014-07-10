We Just Found Our New Favorite Hairstyle

Occasionally a hairstyle comes along that is so good we just can’t look away. That’s how we feel about this one, worn by actress Nicola Peltz at the premiere for “Affluenza” Wednesday night.

From one side it’s a Brigitte Bardot-inspired half-up hairstyle. From the other side, it’s a wavy down-‘do.

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel walked us through the steps to recreate the gorgeous style.

“First start out by prepping the hair with Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle ($36, leonorgreyl-usa.com) from roots to ends on towel dried hair to protect the hair from heat and to create extra volume. Then, to make extra height stay all night, add Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46, leonorgreyl-usa.com) at the roots before blow drying the hair smooth with a round brush. I made sure to create a deep side part to give it a more modern vibe. A great trick is to place the deep side part at the highest arch of your brow.”

Once you finish blow drying each section of hair, Abergel says to take a medium-size velcro roller and wrap the hair around it. “Continue this technique until you have all your hair in velcro rollers on the entire head. Once the velcro rollers have cooled down, remove them all and make sure you accentuate the deep side parting. This will give it the more mod look.”

Next comes the teasing. Back comb at the crown of your head to give that high bump. “Lock the height with Leonor Greyl Laque Souple ($36, leonorgreyl-usa.com) and then pull the opposite side of the hair (the side that doesn’t have the deep part) back off the face almost into a half updo, and pin it in place with three big bobby pins.”

To finish the look, use a large curling iron on a few random pieces around the front of the head to create a soft wave. Use more hairspray to keep the hold all night.

Read more: 8 Gorgeous Summer Updos