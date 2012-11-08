StyleCaster
The Ultimate Guide to Finding Your Perfect Red Lipstick

Danielle Emig
by
Red lipstick is a classic statement that will never go out of style. Bold red lips may be “trendy” right now, but the look isn’t going anywhere, and finding that perfect shade of red can be frustrating. The key to finding a flattering shade is of course finding one that pairs well with your skin tone. Makeup artist Amy Nadine, who has worked with stars like Lauren Conrad, Kate Bosworth, Rachel Bilson, and many more, gave us some tips to finding your perfect red.

Besides finding the right shade, you also want the right formula and sheen. Matte lipstick is trending for fall, but choose a glossy lipstick if that’s what you prefer. “For daytime I love a red balm stain but love to switch to a classic red lipstick if it’s a fancy occasion or a red stain that’s more kissable on a date,” says Nadine.

Everyone can pull off a red lip says Nadine, no matter the skin tone. “You just need to take a minute to figure out your tone and find the right one for you,” she says. But there is one lipstick that Nadine says looks great on everyone, regardless of skin tone. Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Icon has a creamy lacquer finish that works on anyone.

Find out which red lipstick makeup artist Amy Nadine recommends for your skin tone ...

If you have a fair skin tone like Emma Stone, Krysten Ritter or Taylor Swift, opt for a red with cool undertones. "CoverGirl Lip Perfection in Hot is the perfect blue-based lipstick for these skin tones," says Nadine.

If you have an olive skin tone like Rachel Bilson, Lauren Conrad or Jamie Chung, then your undertones appear more green, says Nadine. Orange-based shades look great in this case then. Nadine suggests NARS Lipstick in Heatwave.

If you have a medium skin tone like Zoe Saldana, Eva Mendes or Frieda Pinto, you can pretty much pull off any shade, from warm to cool tones. For medium skin tones, Nadine suggests NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square, though it depends on your mood and whether you want to match the red to what you're wearing.

For dark skin tones, cool reds work best. If your skin is similar to the likes of Kerry Washington, Beyonce or Jennifer Hudson, try MAC Cosmetics' Lipstick in Ruby Woo.

