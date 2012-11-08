The Ultimate Guide to Finding Your Perfect Red Lipstick

Red lipstick is a classic statement that will never go out of style. Bold red lips may be “trendy” right now, but the look isn’t going anywhere, and finding that perfect shade of red can be frustrating. The key to finding a flattering shade is of course finding one that pairs well with your skin tone. Makeup artist Amy Nadine, who has worked with stars like Lauren Conrad, Kate Bosworth, Rachel Bilson, and many more, gave us some tips to finding your perfect red.

Besides finding the right shade, you also want the right formula and sheen. Matte lipstick is trending for fall, but choose a glossy lipstick if that’s what you prefer. “For daytime I love a red balm stain but love to switch to a classic red lipstick if it’s a fancy occasion or a red stain that’s more kissable on a date,” says Nadine.

Everyone can pull off a red lip says Nadine, no matter the skin tone. “You just need to take a minute to figure out your tone and find the right one for you,” she says. But there is one lipstick that Nadine says looks great on everyone, regardless of skin tone. Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Icon has a creamy lacquer finish that works on anyone.