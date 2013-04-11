Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide with Blogger Jennie Lodge

Jennie Lodge is the founder and face of GoingWest.net, a style blog about an art and fashion loving Iowan, transplanted into California. Her writing focuses on the events of the average 20-something and how she dresses for the occasion by experimenting with clothing, colors, trends and fashions. Jennie’s style can change from day to day, but she loves to keep things simple and chic or rock’n’roll. Be sure to follow her at @JennieGoingWest and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.

Coachella is just around the corner and it’s the music festival of the year. Style is the one of the top-of-mind topics next to the big name headlining acts in this weekend festival. It’s filled with Celebrity sightings and a mix of the best up-and-coming acts (I like 2 Chainz) and the old school bands (you’re crazy if you don’t check out New Order while you’re there). It’s essentially a giant playground with food, crafts, activities, tons of music complete with a Ferris wheel. Go with your friends, rent a party house, and have a blast!

Fashion at the festival directly reflects the laid back California vibe– tons of southwestern influence, boho looks, and hippie charm. Being an outdoor festival in the warm sun and dry heat of Indio, California dust, sweat and UV damage are things to consider when you pack. Sunblock is a must in your beauty routine. Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}, a tinted moisturizer with SPF protection, is perfect. Handy, on the go make-up removal cloths are a must as well so bring along Olay Fresh Effects {S’wipe Out!} Refreshing Make-Up Removal Cloths. I recommend only packing what fits into a weekender bag – don’t burden yourself with too many options. You’ll be on your feet outdoor, so bring a favorite pair of sandals and also some cool combat boots or western ankle boots if you’d rather pass on dirty feet at the end of the day. Throw in a few light tanks and shorts, your fave pair of sunnies, and you’re pretty much set!

Click through the slideshow above to check out all my picks for a rad Coachella experience!

For more information about our relationship with Olay click here: cmp.ly/3