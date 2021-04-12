It’s Ulta’s Biggest Sale Of The Year With Up To 50% Off Skin, Nails, Makeup & More

If you’ve been stuck inside but are getting ready to take on the world again, well, do we have the sale to get you ready. Get all the makeup, haircare, skincare and body products you need for up to half off during Ulta’s Spring Haul for 2021. It’s the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials you’ve been saving for like all the sunscreen. Plus, there’s nothing like a change of season and the first day of warm weather to make you crave brighter makeup, a more laid-back hairstyle and glowing skin. Don’t worry—this sale has got you covered.

The Spring Haul event runs from today through April 17, and there are new deals every week at up to 50 percent off. Some of our favorite brands and items are available at amazing prices, including Shea Moisture body lotion, Juvia’s Place lipstick and Maybelline mascara. And these aren’t old, forgotten about products. Many of these are actually best sellers. There are about 40 brands on sale each week, with a few items discounted from each brand. There’s something for everyone, like those love a full face beat and those who prefer a more natural vibe. Plus, Mother’s Day is just around the corner so don’t forget to grab a few items for Mom too. Ahead, a few of our must-haves from the sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Juvia’s Place Nubian Glow Balm

There are five shades of this yummy high-shine lip balm.

Nubian Glow Balm $9.10 (was $13) buy it

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

We can’t get enough of this ultra-lengthening mascara. Read our entire review here.

Coola Organic Classic Face Sunscreen SPF 50

There’s no excuse not to wear daily sunscreen with this sheer, silky lotion that’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

This sulfate-free hair butter enhances ringlets, minimizes frizz and provides curl control.

Frank Body Coconut Coffee Scrub

Polish away dry skin with this vegan, natural scrub.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

It’s almost sandal season! Remove all that dead winter skin with this OG fave.

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum

Everyone needs a good vitamin C. This one uses 10 percent pure vitamin C, neurosensine and salicylic acid to brighten face and help reduce fine lines.