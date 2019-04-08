We Literally Want Everything From Ulta’s Spring Haul Event

If you feel like a big Ulta sale just ended, that’s because it did. But we’re absolutely not complaining about the major deals during Ulta Spring Haul 2019, happening right now. It features deals on basically everything: skincare, makeup, hair products and a lot more. It’s the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials you’ve been saving for. There’s nothing like a change of season and the first day of warm weather to make you crave brighter makeup, a more laid-back hairstyle, and glowing skin. Don’t worry—this sale has got you covered.

The Spring Haul event runs from today through April 20, and there are new deals every week at up to 50 percent off. Some of our favorite brands and items are available at amazing prices, including Makeup Revolution eyeshadow, St. Tropez self-tanner and Juvia’s Place palettes. And these aren’t old, forgotten about products. Many of these are actually best sellers. There are about 40 brands on sale each week, with a few items discounted from each brand. There’s something for everyone, like those love a full face beat and those who prefer a more natural vibe. Plus, Mother’s Day is just around the corner so don’t forget to grab a few items for Mom too. Ahead, a few of our must-haves from the sale.

Winky Lux White Tea Tinted Veil

Fans swear by this tea-infused tinted moisturizer for its skin-calming benefits.

$15 (was $25) at Ulta

Juvia’s Place The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette

This best-selling palette features nine pigmented shadows in gorgeous packaging.

$12 (was $20) at Ulta

Sun Bum Premium Deep Conditioning Masque

Restore softness to your dry hair after a long beach day with this hydrating mask.

Buy one, get one 40 percent off (was $19.99) at Ulta

While the Spring Haul is both online and in Ulta stores, if there’s something specific you have your eye on, make sure you check Ulta’s website first to see if it’s an online exclusive. And you should probably hurry—we expect these deals to go fast.

