Ulta’s Huge Skincare Sale Includes Half Off Zitsticka, Murad, CosRX & More

We know — holiday shopping has our wallets emptied, too. But when there’s an Ulta Beauty skincare sale, it’s just too good to pass up. Because the Love Your Skin event is full of everyday products to stock up on. These are the ones you use every day, the cleanser and exfoliator and acne-buster. These are the kinds of items you’re going to shop for anyway so why not grab them now at a major discount?

It’s also a great time to try a new product you’ve been eyeing. Always wanted to give First Aid Beauty a shot? Grab the Facial Radiance Pads for half off. Do you keep hearing about Sunday Riley‘s stellar vitamin C serums? You’re in luck. C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil is half off, too. Score.

There are new deals every day of the Love Your Skin event, all the way until January 21. Start shopping some faves from each day below and check back here for more.

January 6

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream

TikTokers love using this hydrating cream as a prep for makeup.

January 7

CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Nourish, repair and plump skin with 96 percent snail mucin.

January 8

Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Both face and body self-tanner is half off to give you natural-looking glow all winter long.

January 9

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley’s skin-brightening oil is never this affordable — stock up now.

January 10

Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+

This non-comedogenic, oil-free foundation is truly full coverage when and where you need it.

January 11

Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum

Try Cindy Crawford’s new beauty line, including this melon leaf-infused serum.

January 12

Loops Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask

Give your eyes a boost of hydration with these Camila Mendes-approved eye masks.