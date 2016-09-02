Ulta Is About to Make Your Labor Day Dreams Come True

In case you didn’t already know, Labor Day weekend is upon us. And other than the fact that Labor Day signifies the monumental social and economic achievements American workers have made toward the betterment of this country, it also means SALES. Wicked-awesome sales.

Though we already rounded up the most epic sales for you to check out this weekend for hardcore clothing deals, we have one more VIP to add to the list: Ulta. We just got word that the beauty mecca is about to make dreams come true with not just a weekend-only sale, but a full-on month-long bonanza that all beauty lovers should promptly lose their freakin’ minds over.

Starting on Sunday, September 4, Ulta is offering huge, huge in-store sales and giveaways through the 24th. Each day offers a new steal (we’re talking half-off Urban Decay Revolution Lipgloss, buy-one-get-one Clarisonic brush heads, and Smashbox Eyeshadow Primers for $10), with fun little offers throughout the month, such as an in-store Benefit brow wax on the 17th. Of course, there’s the boring fine print, like only two per customer, and only while supplies last—hey, they can’t be a bottomless pit of products—but other than that, this multi-week happiness really is almost too good to be true (it’s true; don’t worry).

So if you’ve ever wanted to try the Dermalogica Clear Start Kit or Mario Badescu Acne Cleanser and have been deterred by the investment, now’s your chance to get your fix at somewhat-less-painful prices. And if that’s not the original intention of Labor Day, then we don’t know what is. (Note: It’s for the well-earned appreciation of laborers that we’ve all kind of exploited because of commercial interests.) Happy shopping!