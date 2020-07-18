The Absolute Best Products on Sale at Ulta Right Now

It’s easy to wait until the big Ulta sales, such as the iconic 21 Days of Beauty. But you don’t need to hold out the rest of the year when you need to stock up on a few products. Take this Ulta sale during summer 2020. It’s basically just pages and pages (in-store where open, too) of discounted haircare, makeup, beauty tools, skin care and accessories. This isn’t castoffs and discontinued items (though, there are a few of those) but actually best-selling brands and everyday staples you’ll want to keep around.

Looking for the Clarisonic brushes before the company goes out of business? Ulta has them on sale, as well as our favorite Juvia’s Place foundation and It Cosmetics face powder. There are really great gifts with purchases, too. Grab some free travel-sized lipsticks and primers with your purchase. Or, you can grab BOGO deals, such as E.L.F. skin care products at buy one, get one 40 percent off and Sugar Rush by Tarte deluxe minis at 5 for $25.

Don’t forget to check your Ulta app for coupons. Right now, you can score $3.50 off $15 until July 18. And if you miss this one, there will be more. There are so many ways to save at Ulta, why would you go anywhere else?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Contour Pro 4-In-1 Defining & Highlighting Pencil

In one ’90s-style pen, you get a lighter brow shade, deeper brow shade (for depth and dimension), plus an edge definer and arch highlighter. Plus, score a free Porefessional Face Primer Deluxe Sample with a $35 Benefit Cosmetics purchase until July 18.

Redken Extreme Conditioner

Strengthened damaged hair with the brand’s “RCT Protein Complex.”

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Powder

This powder foundation gives skin a natural matte finish that doesn’t feel fry thanks to botanical extracts and antioxidants. It comes in 14 shades.

Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Foundation

There are a whopping 42 shades of this natural and soft matte foundation.

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Moisturizer

Give your skin a burst of hydration with this hemp seed oil-enriched lotion.

T3 SinglePass Curl

It’s not often this popular curling iron goes on sale. Choose from the 1″ or 1 1/4′ barrel.

M.A.C. 70 Lash

These dramatic winged-out lashes are ultra-glam. Plus, get a complimentary Mini Lipstick with a $40 M.A.C. purchase until July 25.