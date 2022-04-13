I’ve Been a Beauty Editor for 10+ Years & Here Is What You Need from the Ulta Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve been testing beauty products for work for at least ten years — even though it definitely doesn’t feel that long. I need to decide what’s worth talking about and what’s worth you spending your hard-earned money on. Some stand out as must-haves I would actually re-purchase with my own money during the big Ulta Beauty sale — others are just so-so. Below are my Ulta Beauty sale picks from makeup, skincare and haircare, my ride-or-dies you should add to cart now.

The Ulta Beauty Spring Haul Event features quite literally hundreds of products for up to half off. We’re talking 30 percent off Kiss, Ardel, Juvia’s Place and ColourPop (to name a few), 40 percent off CoverGirl and Hemz and 50 percent off Ulta Beauty Collection. Keep an eye on extra deals, as well, such as buy-two, get-one-free from NYX Professional Makeup and two-for-$17 L’Oréal mascara.

Ready to shop? Grab my must-haves until the sale ends on April 16.

Juvia’s Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette – $4.50 Off

I can’t get enough of pink eyeshadow and this Juvia’s Place palette is exactly what I need for spring.

Kiss Nude Nude Bare but Better Nails – $2.55 Off

I’ve become obsessed with press-on nails and Kiss makes some of the best out there for the price. I love the shape of these medium-length talons.

Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek Shampoo – $5.50 Off

This shampoo and conditioner smoothes out my frizzy hair without weighing it down.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm – $3.30 Off

This cleansing balm turns into a gentle oil that removes all traces of makeup without burning my eyes.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation – $2.55 Off

I love this medium-coverage foundation for its dewy finish, but those with oily and combo skin should reach for the also stellar Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation.

Megababe Thigh Rescue Mini Anti-Friction Stick – $2.50 Off

Those with gorgeous thicc thighs know the struggle of chafing in the summer. This pocket-sized stick creates a friction-free barrier for all-day comfort.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Niacinamide – $4 Off

My skin is pretty sensitive so I reach for this oil-free, niacinamide-infused moisturizer to rebalance and hydrate daily.

L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara – 2 for $17

Makeup artists love this volumizing mascara and use it on their celeb clients — and I can see why. It’s only $8.50 when you grab another L’Oréal mascara.