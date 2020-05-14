Ulta Is Reopening & the Hair Salons Are Already Booked and Busy

If you’ve been missing Ulta, the feeling is mutual. According to a recent message posted on the retailer’s website, Ulta’s reopening plans are already in motion. As most of us know, the in-store perks are what make going to a physical location the most gratifying, in addition to all of the swiping and swatching of course. Specifically, the Salon Services menu that includes skin consultations, makeup application (lashes included), brow grooming, and a plethora of hair services (cuts, color, extensions, and styling).

But before we get into when you can book that long-awaited hair appointment, here are the must-know deets.

It won’t be business per usual. Understandably so, a number of safety measures have been put in place to prioritize social distancing and the health of each customer. Face coverings will be required for both store associates and customers. Copious amounts of hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the store and routine cleanings will be in overdrive.

Contactless payments (e.g. “use your compatible phone or credit card”) will be the only option and testers are a thing of the past. In addition to encouraging social distancing, Ulta also asks that in-store customers resist touching displays, testers included.

As for the Ulta salons, store associates will be wearing gloves in addition to face coverings. Routine disinfecting will also be done in these spaces and services are by appointment only. Though it should go without saying, Ulta makes a point of asking that you reschedule if you’re not feeling well.

So when can you get those roots touched up? It depends on where you live. Right now, 180 locations are reopened with varying levels of access. Arkansas, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah are among a select group of states letting customers inside stores. For the most part, curbside pick-up is still being enforced elsewhere, though that could change according to local mandates.

According to Daily Beast, who spoke with an Ulta Beauty rep, salon appointments in Texas are about “90% booked,” which only confirms we’re collectively sick and tired of styling split ends. Visit the Ulta Beauty site to see what stores are doing near you and while you’re there, take full advantage of the Gorgeous Hair Event—those half-off deals are hard to resist.

