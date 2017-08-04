StyleCaster
The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August

The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August

The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August
Are we the only ones who feel as if we’ve spent all of our earthly dollars on beauty products this summer? From humidity-fighting sprays to powerful SPFs, the last few months have called for a shit-ton of skin care and makeup products, and our bank accounts are officially crying for mercy.

But just as we were about to practice complete self-control and rein in the spending (at least until fall), Ulta went ahead and dropped its newest August arrivals. Spoiler alert: Bye, budget goals.

After reviewing Ulta’s entire new arrivals section, we’ve got good news and bad news. First, the bad: We found so many excellent products that every ounce of self-discipline has gone out the window until further notice.

Now for the good news: We narrowed down our top five under-$15 products, including a creamy highlighter from Soap & Glory and a lightweight, matte lipstick from Tarte. And because there’s no way we can actually hold back, don’t forget to stop by next month for our September favorites.

5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick
Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick

Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick, $12; at Ulta

5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Essence Color Correcting Stick
Essence Color Correcting Stick

Essence Color Correcting Stick, $4.49; at Ulta

5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection
Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection

Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection, $9; at Ulta

5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Sleek Makeup I'm Conditional Mascara
Sleek Makeup I’m Conditional Mascara

Sleek Makeup I’m Conditional Mascara, $8.99; at Ulta

5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II
Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II

Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II, $12; at Ulta

5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta
