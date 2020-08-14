Ulta’s First-Ever ‘We Love Our Members’ Sale Includes Deals on M.A.C., Origins and More

As much as we all miss shopping, it seems like retailers miss us even more. As stores open back up, they’re rolling out some pretty great deals to get us spending again. Ulta’s We Love Our Members sale includes points, rewards and sales every day until August 29. It doesn’t matter if head into a store (socially distanced with a mask) or if you’d rather shop in the safety of your home. You can still shop all the deals.

First, you’ll want to make sure you have the Ulta app and your account is connected. View all the deals, including $8 off your next purchase, $3.50 off $15 and a free gift with a fragrance purchase. There are extra points to be had, too, which will give you even more $$$ off. For example, you’ll get 250 bonus points with any $50 purchase until August 16. If you don’t have the app, you’ll get 50 free points until the end of the month for just downloading and signing up. Desperate for a haircut? Same. Where salon services are allowed, you can get $20 off any hair service of $50 or more until August 29.

Every day, tap on your Ulta app to find deals on skin, hair and beauty brands from Curlsmith, M.A.C., Strivectin, Origins, Pacifica—and so much more. You can also use the app to do a virtual skin analysis so you’ll know exactly which skin care to shop, as well as a virtual foundation shade matcher to find your perfect hue. Of course, you can shop on Ulta’s website, too, but we recommend also checking your phone for app-only deals. Happy shopping!

