Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event Features Half-Off Dermalogica, Elemis & CosRx

Now that all the post-holiday sales are over, it’s time to assess your beauty stock and see what you already have, what you need and what’s expired and needs to be tossed. Ulta’s Love Your Skin sale for 2021 will help you stock up on old favorites and incorporate some new launches into your routine. It might not be time for spring cleaning but is the perfect moment for a 2021 refresh.

This big skincare sale features 50 percent off products daily, either a few specific items or an entire brand. There are new discounts each day so you’ll want to look ahead and game-plan if there’s something specific you want. There are products available for every skin type and concern, including acne cleansers, anti-aging serums and dry skin savors.

The sale runs through January 23. Shop some of our favorite products, below and check back here for more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

January 5

Dermalogica Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash

Salicylic acid clears pores and buffs dead skin cells, while Meadowsweet extract controls excess sebum.

Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask

Use morning and night as a daily cleanser to purify skin or apply twice week as a 5-minute mask.

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream

Vitamin C and olive-derived squalane work to hydrate and smooth lines overnight. Also try the Anti-Wrinkle Eye Treatment.

January 6

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer

Even the most sensitive skin will love this hydration lotion with Meadowfoam seed oil, shea butter and avocado oil.

Kinship Insta Swipe Lemon Honey AHA Exfoliating Pads

Shop select Conscious Beauty at Ulta items, including these AHA exfoliating pads gentle enough to use every day.

January 7

Kopari Beauty CBD Deodorant

Kopari’s CBD line is on sale, including the natural CBD-infused deodorant.

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen help brighten and de-puff tired undereyes.

January 8

Clarins Extra-Firming Eye

Albizia extract, caffeine and Horse Chestnut escin target dark circles and puffiness.

Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Oil-Free Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs

This oil-free moisturizer hydrates and sloughs off dry skin cells at the same time.

January 9

Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum

Cannabis sativa seed oil hydrates and minimizes wrinkles.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser

This lightweight cleanser removes makeup and excess oils without stripping the skin.