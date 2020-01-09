Ulta’s ‘Love Your Skin’ Event Is the Half-Off Sale of Our Dreams

As much as we love shopping new foundation launches and glittery eyeshadow, makeup is nothing without skincare. It’s the base for everything and arguably the most important beauty category in your routine. Luckily, Ulta is making it easy to stock up with it’s Love Your Skin sale. There are insane deals here—literally half off favorite items from brands such as Mario Badescu, Skyn Iceland, Lancôme and Peter Thomas Roth. It’s can’t be missed.

Like other big Ulta sales, new products are discounted each day. You can easily see what items are going on sale so you can game-plan your shopping for the next day or week. You can only shop those day’s products, though and once the day is over, they’re gone. So, you’ll want to look ahead. For example, Mario Badescu is great for breakouts so you’ll want to jump online January 20 to pick up the Drying Lotion for 50 percent off.

Some days there are just three products discounted and other days it’s an entire brand. Below, I chose my favorite from each day to get you started. Happy shopping.

January 9: 50 percent off Mamonde, Mario Badescu and PÜR

January 10: 50 percent off Proactiv and CoverFx

January 11: 50 percent off Murad, Clinique and Perricone MD

January 12: 50 percent off bareMinerals, SeroVital and Skyn Iceland

January 13: 50 percent off StriVectin, Kopari and Belli

January 14: 50 percent off Exuviance, Lancôme and Juice Beauty

January 15: 50 percent off Perricone MD, Nurse Jamie, Michael Todd and PMD

January 16: 50 percent off Skyn Iceland, Teami and Fountain of Truth

January 17: 50 percent off Peter Thomas Roth and Tula

January 18: 50 percent off Dermalogica, Too Faced, Origins and Dermablend

