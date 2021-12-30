Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event Is Giving You 50% Off Of Beauty Essentials From Clinique, Mario Badescu & More

Scroll To See More Images

We know you’re probably wiped from all the holiday shopping, but some retailers (like Nordstrom and Tory Burch) simply aren’t ready to let you take a breather. It’s for the better, though, because these end-of-the-year and start-of-the-year sales are coming in with a bang. One that you absolutely need to pencil into your calendar is Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event.

These aren’t rinky-dink discounts that won’t actually save you much. In fact, you might be shocked to discover that Ulta’s sale is giving you a whopping 50 percent off of beauty essentials. The event runs from January 2 through January 22, with each day bringing in new deals.

With a few half-off products popping up for 24 hours only, you’re going to want to plan in advance to make sure you can check off everything on your wishlist. Not to worry, though, we sifted through the sale’s long lineup to handpick the products that are definitely worth your attention.

Murad, Peter Thomas Roth, Mario Badescu and Clinique are just a few of the big name brands that will soon be in your shopping cart. Below, find the 10 best beauty must-haves to stock up on and the exact dates on which you can order them (in chronological order).

If you don’t have much time on your hands or prefer not to go into the store, buy online and pick up in store or curbside. Ulta is always there to make your life easier, and thank goodness for this Love Your Skin Event. It’s exactly what you need to start 2022 with the skincare splurge you deserve.

Tula Glow & Get It Eye Balm

Ulta is kicking off the savings with Tula’s signature Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm. The formula calls on hyaluronic acid, probiotics, caffeine and aloe to de-puff your under-eye area. The balm provides a cooling sensation and also minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

Contour your face with NuFACE’s Trinity Facial Toning Device. It uses microcurrent treatment to tighten your skin and reduce visible signs of aging. Don’t hesitate to splurge on this skincare device, especially since its price tag normally sits at $339.

Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

This set comes with the Luna Sleeping Night Oil and Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment. The oil incorporates retinoid to make your pores look smaller and your wrinkles look less noticeable. Meanwhile, the lactic acid treatment exfoliates and brightens your complexion. Now that is one amazing dynamic duo.

Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser

Tackle your blemishes head-on with Murad’s Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser. The formula calls on acne-fighting salicylic acid to clear your pores and prevent breakouts.

Foreo Espada Acne Clearing Blue Light Pen

Who knew this little pen tool could keep your acne at bay? It uses blue light and T-Sonic pulsations to zap acne-causing bacteria, balance oil production and bring down inflammation.

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel

Get all the gunk out of your pores with Peter Thomas Roth’s FIRMx Peeling Gel. Your skin will feel refreshed, bright and smooth after applying it.

Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set

Mario Badescu’s iconic pink Drying Lotion and aloe rosewater face spray will have your complexion looking flawless in no time. Their miniature size makes them the ideal travel companions, too.

Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream

Kate Somerville’s +Retinol Firming Eye Cream works wonders on fine lines and wrinkles and improves elasticity around your eyes. It’s all thanks to multi-tasking retinol, a powerful blend of oils and hydrating hyaluronic acid, among many other skin-loving ingredients.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Grab your jar of Elemis’ cult-favorite Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. It’s a balm, oil and milk all-in-one that removes makeup and nourishes your skin at the same time.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Has your skin ever been moisturized for 100 hours straight? Our guess is probably not, but wait no more, because Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator is half-off on the final day of the sale event. The oil-free gel-cream formula contains soothing aloe and powerhouse hyaluronic acid to deliver deep hydration.