Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event Has Begun: Here’s Your Guide to Half-Off Deals

A healthy, radiant and clear complexion isn’t built overnight. Yes, there are select human unicorns born with flawless skin. But for most of us, there comes a certain stage in life when actual day-to-day maintenance is essential. And if you’ve already started your healthy skin journey, you know that quality skin care can often come with a hefty price tag. That is, unless you shop at Ulta, who just kicked off its annual Love Your Skin Event.

Here’s how it works. From Jan. 6 to Jan 26, Ulta will offer one-day-only, 50 percent discounts from top-rated brands like Elemis, Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Proactiv and Kiehls, the latest addition to the Ulta family. Each day will feature 3-4 new, full-size products at half the price, but you won’t have long to snag them. Again, these steals are available for one day only so we suggest checking back each morning.

If you’re not sure which products are for you, Ulta offers a skin care quiz to help you navigate the hundreds of products available. And in-store shoppers can experience the Dermologica Skin Bar, where skin therapists examine your face and recommend products to try. If that weren’t enough, first-timers get 20 percent off. In short: if you’re not obsessed with skincare already, you’re sure to be soon.

The best part about this sale is you can shop online or in-store to redeem these exclusive offers. Isn’t there something inexplicably luxurious (and fun!) about saving money while cozied up on your couch? To stay up-to-date on the latest offerings and to receive reminders about the daily sales, sign up for the Ulta Beauty emails so you don’t miss a beat.

Whether your goal is to stick to a consistent morning and evening routine, get rid of pesky dark spots or blemishes or to de-puff your peepers, there’s dozens of skin care products to address your concern. Here’s a look at some of our favorites to watch during this three-week event.

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads

This anti-aging peel, gentle enough for everyday use, is filled with a trio of glycolic, lactic and linolenic acids to gently exfoliate skin for a mega-glow.

$45 $27 at Ulta

Dr. Brandt Magnetic Age-Defier

You’ve seen this magnetic mask all over Instagram, but the truth is, it really works. Sneak this into your weekly skincare routine and you’ll see smoother, tighter skin in no time.

$75 $52.50 at Ulta

Ulta Love Your Skin All Your Favorites

If you’re still experimenting with skincare, this mini set is for you. Filled with 11 top sellers from toners to eye creams to serums, you can try a variety of brands without a major commitment.

$50 $30 at Ulta

Teami Blends Soothe Tea Infused Facial Oil

Filled with pure plant extracts, this botanical oil helps soothe inflammation and irritation while purifying and hydrating the skin.

$40 24 at Ulta

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Everyday Body Lotion

Stock up on your self-tanners during this annual sale and you’ll be bronzed and glowing well before summer hits.