Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz Means Half Off Morphe, BareMinerals & Chi

With so many holiday sales, it can be tough to sort through the best of the best deals to spend your hard-earned money on. To be honest, we’re less inclined to jump on 10 percent off than say, a full half-off. Yup, Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz 2020 is just that. The retailer is rolling out 40-50 percent off new products every week leading up to the holidays. Now that’s a good sale.

The first week, Ulta is slashing prices on Chi flat irons, Buxom lip products (including its best-selling plumping gloss), select BareMinerals complexion products, Morphe brush sets and Philosophy skincare. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your everyday favorites or try something new, such as switching out your dying flat iron for a luxe new straightener—for way less.

Check out a few of our favorites from the sale, below. And check back here for even more sales.

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

There are a whopping 76 shades of this popular plumping gloss.

BareMinerals BarePro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This oil-free, full-coverage foundation comes in 34 natural-looking shades.

Morphe Eye Got This 4-Piece Brush Collection

It might be time to update your makeup brush collection.

Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer Overnight Cream

Plump the skin and help reduce the appearance of fine lines overnight.

Chi for Ulta Beauty Red Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron

It might be time to get a new flat iron. This one has LED temperature control and a 30-second heat-up.