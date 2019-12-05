Another Major Ulta Sale Is Coming and We Have All the Details

We hope you didn’t spend all your gift-giving money for the holidays because there’s another discount event you’ll want to take a second look at. It’s Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz sale for 2019 and there are major deals to be had. We’re talking up to 50 percent off best-selling products from brands including Too Faced, It Cosmetics and BareMinerals. Just like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, there are new discounts each day and we only know what’s happening the week before. Here’s what we do know so far.

From now until December 7, Tarte’s Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer (everyone’s favorite concealer that rarely goes on sale) is just $19 (down from $27) on Ulta’s website. It’s seriously full-coverage and available in 30 shades. Some discounts overlap and jump in halfway through the previous sale so it can get a little confusing. Below, we’ll break it down it down for you so you can game-plan what to buy when. Because, we know: there are so many sales.

December 1-7: Tarte Shape Tape is $19 (usually $27).

December 5: 40 percent off It Cosmetics eyeshadow palettes (usually $15.60-$25.20).

December 6: 40 percent off It Cosmetics for Ulta select brush sets (usually $16.80-$39).

December 7: All BareMinerals foundation is $20 (usually $31-$34).

The sale continues all the way until December 25 with new promotions each week, as well as certain days throughout the week. Keep an eye on the Ulta website for more details.

