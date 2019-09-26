These Ulta-Exclusive Beauty Sets Have Me Ready for the Holidays

It’s currently 80 degrees in Los Angeles but I’m sitting here looking at holiday makeup and dreaming of days off and time with the fam. Ulta is helping me get a head start on gifts with its new holiday 2019 beauty sets. It might seem a little early but hear me out. In addition to grabbing a gift set for friends or your mom or really, anyone else, these kits are a great way to stock up on your own favorites for less than if you paid for each separately. Plus, most of these aren’t aggressively holiday so they work well for an upcoming birthday present, as well.

Big retailers like Sephora, Ulta and Target have dozens of gift sets leading up to the holidays and each store often has exclusive goodies, too. This is just the beginning. Ulta just released eight sets that are exclusive to the chain, both online and in stores. Below, shop best-selling products inside crazy-cute packaging, as well as some new shades and formulas.

Too Faced Limited Edition Christmas Star Makeup Collection

With a 20-shade eyeshadow palette, 5-shade face palette, full-size Rich & Dazzling Lip Gloss in Ginger Snap, and travel-size Better Than Sex Mascara.

$44 at Ulta

Tarte Sugar Rush Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter Trio

With three limited-edition scents: sugar cookie, apple pie and peppermint.

$18 at Ulta

Tarte Gift & Glam Collector’s Set

With 20 eyeshadow colors, four cheek shades in four interchangeable palettes, a travel-size Maneater Voluptuous Mascara and a deluxe-size Double Duty Beauty Busy Gal Gloss.

$49 at Ulta

Stila Stars Aligned Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set

With two travel-size eyeshadows: Diamond Dust (a sheer silver with multi-color sparkle) and Kitten Karma (a champagne with silver and copper sparkle).

$20 at Ulta

Stila Light Up The Night Eye & Lip Set

With a travel-size Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Black, travel-size Huge Extreme Lash Mascara and full-size Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Casual Friday.

$25 at Ulta

Lip Smacker Millennial Lip Balm Vault

With 10 original and best-flavored lip balms.

$10.50 at Ulta

Benefit Queen of the Camp

With four full-size products and a reusable tin: The Porefessional Smoothing Face Primer, Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, 24-HR Brow Setter and Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara.

$50 at Ulta

BareMinerals Glam Packed Makeup Essentials

With a 10-shade Eye & Cheek Palette and three full-size products: Lashtopia Mega Volume Mineral-Based Mascara, Original Mineral Veil Finishing Powder and Skinlongevity Vital Power Infusion Serum.

$46 at Ulta

