10 Points For Ulta’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Makeup Collection

Harry Potter fans have been going through it as of late. Author J. K. Rowling’s transphobic comments are both heartbreaking and maddening. While some are understandably taking a break from Potterworld, others are separating the art from the creator and not letting her ruin something so magical. The latter group is scooping up Ulta’s Harry Potter makeup collection, which is selling out like crazy. And for good reason.

The line includes eyeshadow palettes with shades inspired by each Hogwarts House colors, as well as makeup brushes (or, wands), cosmetic bags, lip crayons, lip gloss, lip balm and hair accessories. It’s a fun way to show your House pride while just using really good makeup. And if you take a look at Ulta’s Instagram account, you’ll notice there are even more products coming from the line, including press-on nails (!) and bath items.

The standouts here are the eyeshadow palettes and the brushes since these are things you’ll use regardless of your love for the Wizarding World. Shop them below and more when the Harry Potter collection hits Ulta stores on July 26. (Don’t forget your face mask!)

Harry Potter X Ulta Beauty Gryffindor Eye Shadow Palette

Includes Peach (a cool peach matte), Autumn (a brick red matte), Chocolate Frog (a brown matte), Pure (a yellow beige matte), Passion (a golden shimmer), Howler (a warm brown shimmer), Mandrake (a mauve pink matte), Chestnut (a deep wine matte) and Cocoa (a cool brown shimmer).

Harry Potter X Ulta Beauty Hufflepuff Eye Shadow Palette

Includes Sherbert (a neutral beige matte), Sunset (a bronze with gold sparkle), Lumos (a white with silver shimmer), Golden Snitch (a golden shimmer), Galleon (a mustard yellow matte), Earth (a plum matte), Honest (a cool gray matte), Rust (a taupe with silver glitter) and Burrow (a cool brown shimmer).

Harry Potter X Ulta Beauty Ravenclaw Eye Shadow Palette

Includes Natural (a cool beige matte), Fang (a cool gray matte), Beauxbatons (a baby blue with shimmer), Hedwig (a bright white with silver glitter), Pigwidgeon (a chocolate brown matte), Ghost (a cool gray with silver glitter), Bark (a warm light brown matte), Pixie (a bright blue with silver glitter) and Twilight (a deep blue shimmer).

Harry Potter X Ulta Beauty Slytherin Eye Shadow Palette

Includes Pebble (a beige, yellow matte), Fluffy (a plum matte), Moon (a silver glitter), Barron (a warm brown shimmer), Herb (an army green matte), Elm (a cool taupe shimmer), Ivy (a sage green shimmer), Toad (a moss green shimmer) and Black Lake (a black matte).

Harry Potter X Ulta Beauty Deathly Hallows Brush Kit

Includes a powder brush, angled blush brush, fluffy crease brush and smudge brush.